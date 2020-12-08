Dharmendra's
career and
life story

December 08, 2020

Dharmendra is one of the versatile stars in the Hindi film industry

His real name is Dharam Singh Deol

He is known as the He-Man of Indian cinema

He made his debut with Arjun Hingorani's Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere

Post his debut film, he went on to star in many films and made a mark in the industry

Some of his hit films include Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Dharam Veer and more

He launched both of his sons in films: Sunny Deol in Betaab and Bobby Deol in Barsaat

He starred alongside his sons in Yamla Pagla Deewana and its sequel

Dharmendra first married Parkash Kaur. They had two sons, Sunny and Bobby, and two daughters, Vijeeta and Ajeeta

Dharmendra was already married when he fell in love with Hema Malini, who he married in 1980

They are parents to Esha Deol, who is an actress and Ahana Deol

Dharmendra on his birthday: 'I just perform
rituals and cry alone as I remember
my mother'


