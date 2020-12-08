Dharmendra's December 08, 2020
career and
life story
Dharmendra is one of the versatile stars in the Hindi film industry
His real name is Dharam Singh Deol
He is known as the He-Man of Indian cinema
He made his debut with Arjun Hingorani's Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere
Post his debut film, he went on to star in many films and made a mark in the industry
Some of his hit films include Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Dharam Veer and more
He launched both of his sons in films: Sunny Deol in Betaab and Bobby Deol in Barsaat
He starred alongside his sons in Yamla Pagla Deewana and its sequel
Dharmendra first married Parkash Kaur. They had two sons, Sunny and Bobby, and two daughters, Vijeeta and Ajeeta
Dharmendra was already married when he fell in love with Hema Malini, who he married in 1980
They are parents to Esha Deol, who is an actress and Ahana Deol
Dharmendra on his birthday: 'I just perform
rituals and cry alone as I remember
my mother'