November 27, 2023

Most famous K-drama actors of all time

Lee Min Ho's iconic roles in series like Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs have solidified his status as the quintessential K drama heartthrob

Image: SBS

Lee Min Ho

Kim Soo Hyun's exceptional talent, seen in Dream High and It's Okay to Not Be Okay, has earned him a devoted global fanbase

Image: OCN

Kim Soo hyun

Hyun Bin, known for his role in Crash Landing on You, is celebrated for his charming characters and versatile acting

Image: SBS

Hyun Bin

Jo In sung's emotive performances in series like That Winter, The Wind Blows have established him as a maestro of melodramatic roles

Image: Disney+ 

Jo In Sung

Ji Chang Wook's action packed performances, coupled with his charismatic presence in dramas like Healer and Suspicious Partner, have won over viewers

Image: tvN

Ji Chang Wook

Gong Yoo's portrayal of Kim Shin in Goblin has cemented his place as a beloved actor, cherished for his compelling and endearing roles

Image: tvN

Gong Yoo

Lee Seung Gi, a master of acting, singing, and variety shows, has captivated audiences with his roles in My Girlfriend is a Gumiho and Vagabond

Image: tvN

Lee Seung Gi

So Ji Sub's enduring appeal, showcased in classics like Something Happened in Bali and Master's Sun, has solidified his reputation as a respected actor

Image: MBC 

So Ji Sub

Song Joong Ki's portrayal of Captain Yoo Shi jin in Descendants of the Sun catapulted him to international stardom, earning him a special place in the hearts of fans

Image: tvN

Song Joong ki

Lee Jong Suk's youthful charisma and dynamic acting, evident in series like W and While You Were Sleeping, have made him a prominent figure in the K drama world

Image: MBC

Lee Jong suk

