Most famous K-drama actresses of all time
The "Queen of Hallyu," Jun Ji Hyun's captivating beauty, undeniable charisma, and stellar acting make her a global sensation, enchanting audiences and earning her worldwide acclaim
Image Credits- tvN
Jun Ji Hyun
A K-drama icon, Song Hye Kyo's natural elegance, captivating charm, and versatile portrayals of diverse characters have won hearts globally, solidifying her as a beloved industry figure
Image: tvN
Song Hye Kyo
Renowned for her fresh appearance, undeniable charm, and versatile acting, Shin Min Ah seamlessly transitions between comedic and dramatic roles, captivating audiences with her multifaceted talent
Image: tvN
Shin Min Ah
With unique beauty and undeniable talent, Ku Hye Sun's versatility shines through various acting projects, captivating audiences with her multifaceted persona and leaving an indelible mark
Image: SBS
Ku Hye Sun
The "Nation's Sweetheart," Choi Ji Woo's timeless beauty and remarkable acting skills have made her a true gem in the Korean entertainment industry, earning widespread admiration
Image: tvN
Choi Ji Woo
A versatile actress, Park Min Young's undeniable charm and remarkable acting range, from sweet innocence to strong-willed sophistication, captivate audiences and showcase her multifaceted talent
Image: tvN
Park Min Young
Known for powerful presence and captivating beauty, Ha Ji Won embodies strong female characters, establishing herself as a formidable force in Korean entertainment
Image: JTBC
Ha Ji Won
With quirky charm and undeniable talent, Gong Hyo Jin brings depth to characters, establishing herself as a versatile and respected actress with unconventional beauty and unique charm
Image: KBS2
Gong Hyo Jin
An icon of Korean cinema, Lee Young Ae's timeless beauty, elegant grace, and acting prowess earn her the title of "Nation's Fairy," captivating audiences across generations
Image Credits- tvN
Lee Young Ae
Click Here
A rising star, Kim Go Eun's captivating beauty and unique charm shine through diverse characters, showcasing her remarkable talent and earning her a special place in Korean entertainment
Image: tvN
Kim Go Eun