Most Famous South Actresses
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a popular Indian actress known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films, winning four Filmfare Awards South
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image source- samantharuthprabhuoffl
The actress who made her debut in Hindi is a famous Tamil and Telugu actress who has won two South Indian International movie awards
Image source- kajalaggarwalofficial
Kajal Aggarwal
The well-known Tamil, Telugu and Hindi actress has appeared in nearly eighty films and has won Filmfare Awards South nominations
Image source- tamannaahspeaks
Tamanna Bhatia
Actress and singer known for her work in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil films, having won two Filmfare Awards South and three South Indian International Movie Awards
Shruti Haasan
Image source- shrutzhaasan
Actress known for her roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, was featured in Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list for 2021
Keerthy Suresh
Image source- keerthysureshofficial
Nithya Menen is an Indian actress and singer known for her versatile performances in over fifty Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films
Nithya Menen
Image source- nithyamenen
The Pushpa actress is known for her work in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, having earned four SIIMA Awards
Rashmika Mandanna
Image source- rashmika_mandanna
Indian actress in Telugu and Tamil cinema, known for her diverse roles in 48 films and among the highest-paid South Indian actresses
Anushka Shetty
Image: IMDb
Indian actress celebrated in Tamil and Telugu films is known as the "Queen of South India"
Trisha Krishnan
Image source- trishakrishnan
Sai Pallavi
Image source- saipallavi.senthamarai
Sai Pallavi is an Indian actress renowned for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, winning several awards, including four Filmfare Awards South
