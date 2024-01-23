Heading 3

January 23, 2024

Most Famous South Actresses

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a popular Indian actress known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films, winning four Filmfare Awards South

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image source- samantharuthprabhuoffl

The actress who made her debut in Hindi is a famous Tamil and Telugu actress who has won two South Indian International movie awards

Image source- kajalaggarwalofficial

Kajal Aggarwal

The well-known Tamil, Telugu and Hindi actress has appeared in nearly eighty films and has won Filmfare Awards South nominations

Image source- tamannaahspeaks

Tamanna Bhatia

Actress and singer known for her work in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil films, having won two Filmfare Awards South and three South Indian International Movie Awards

Shruti Haasan

Image source- shrutzhaasan

Actress known for her roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, was featured in Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list for 2021

Keerthy Suresh

Image source- keerthysureshofficial

Nithya Menen is an Indian actress and singer known for her versatile performances in over fifty Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films

Nithya Menen

Image source- nithyamenen

The Pushpa actress is known for her work in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, having earned four SIIMA Awards 

Rashmika Mandanna

Image source- rashmika_mandanna

Indian actress in Telugu and Tamil cinema, known for her diverse roles in 48 films and among the highest-paid South Indian actresses

Anushka Shetty

Image: IMDb

Indian actress celebrated in Tamil and Telugu films is known as the "Queen of South India"

Trisha Krishnan

Image source- trishakrishnan

Sai Pallavi

Image source- saipallavi.senthamarai

Sai Pallavi is an Indian actress renowned for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, winning several awards, including four Filmfare Awards South 

