june 20, 2024

Entertainment

Most Fashionable K-drama Female Leads

Sanjukta Choudhury

Ko Mun-yeong's wardrobe is as bold and unique as her character. She captivates with her avant-garde dresses, sharp silhouettes, and statement accessories

Image credit: tvN

Ko Mun-yeong (It's Okay to Not Be Okay)

Jang Man-wol's style is timeless and regal, reflecting her ancient, mystical nature. She dazzles in luxurious gowns, vintage accessories, and striking jewelry

Image credit: tvN

Jang Man-wol (Hotel Del Luna) 

Yoon Se-ri is the epitome of chic and elegance. Her high-fashion looks, from tailored suits to sophisticated dresses, showcase her as a successful entrepreneur and style icon

Yoon Se-ri (Crash Landing on You)

Image credit: tvN

Do Do-hee's fashion sense is fierce and edgy. Her outfits often include leather jackets, bold prints, and a mix of modern and traditional Korean elements

Image credit: SBS

Do Do-hee (My Demon)

Shin Ha-ri's style is professional yet trendy. She effortlessly combines business attire with fashionable twists, making her office look both practical and stylish

Shin Ha-ri (Business Proposal)

Image credit: SBS

Hong Hae-in's fashion is dramatic and high-end. Her outfits are often extravagant, featuring intricate designs and luxurious fabrics, befitting her complex character

Hong Hae-in (Queen of Tears)

Image credit: tvN

Hong Cha-young's wardrobe is polished and powerful. She exudes confidence in her tailored suits and elegant dresses, perfectly complementing her role as a top lawyer

Hong Cha-young (Vincenzo)

Image credit: tvN

Yoon Hye-jin's style is casual yet sophisticated. She masters the art of relaxed fashion with her cozy knits, flowy dresses, and effortlessly chic ensembles

Yoon Hye-jin (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha)

Image credit: tvN

Kim So-yeon's fashion is striking and luxurious. She often sports high-end designer pieces, sophisticated gowns, and statement accessories, perfectly embodying her powerful and glamorous character

Kim So-yeon (The Penthouse)

Image credit: SBS

Seo Dal-mi's style is practical and youthful. She favors casual yet stylish outfits, including denim, comfortable sweaters, and practical shoes, highlighting her entrepreneurial spirit

Seo Dal-mi (Start Up)

Image credit: tvN

