Most Fashionable K-drama Female Leads
Sanjukta Choudhury
Ko Mun-yeong's wardrobe is as bold and unique as her character. She captivates with her avant-garde dresses, sharp silhouettes, and statement accessories
Image credit: tvN
Ko Mun-yeong (It's Okay to Not Be Okay)
Jang Man-wol's style is timeless and regal, reflecting her ancient, mystical nature. She dazzles in luxurious gowns, vintage accessories, and striking jewelry
Image credit: tvN
Jang Man-wol (Hotel Del Luna)
Yoon Se-ri is the epitome of chic and elegance. Her high-fashion looks, from tailored suits to sophisticated dresses, showcase her as a successful entrepreneur and style icon
Yoon Se-ri (Crash Landing on You)
Image credit: tvN
Do Do-hee's fashion sense is fierce and edgy. Her outfits often include leather jackets, bold prints, and a mix of modern and traditional Korean elements
Image credit: SBS
Do Do-hee (My Demon)
Shin Ha-ri's style is professional yet trendy. She effortlessly combines business attire with fashionable twists, making her office look both practical and stylish
Shin Ha-ri (Business Proposal)
Image credit: SBS
Hong Hae-in's fashion is dramatic and high-end. Her outfits are often extravagant, featuring intricate designs and luxurious fabrics, befitting her complex character
Hong Hae-in (Queen of Tears)
Image credit: tvN
Hong Cha-young's wardrobe is polished and powerful. She exudes confidence in her tailored suits and elegant dresses, perfectly complementing her role as a top lawyer
Hong Cha-young (Vincenzo)
Image credit: tvN
Yoon Hye-jin's style is casual yet sophisticated. She masters the art of relaxed fashion with her cozy knits, flowy dresses, and effortlessly chic ensembles
Yoon Hye-jin (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha)
Image credit: tvN
Kim So-yeon's fashion is striking and luxurious. She often sports high-end designer pieces, sophisticated gowns, and statement accessories, perfectly embodying her powerful and glamorous character
Kim So-yeon (The Penthouse)
Image credit: SBS
Seo Dal-mi's style is practical and youthful. She favors casual yet stylish outfits, including denim, comfortable sweaters, and practical shoes, highlighting her entrepreneurial spirit
Seo Dal-mi (Start Up)
Image credit: tvN