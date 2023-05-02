MAY 02, 2023
Most followed B'town celebs on Instagram
Image Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka is a global star and her popularity has spread across the world over the years. She has 86.8M followers on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Image Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor enjoys the title of the second most followed Bollywood celebrity with 80.2M followers on Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Image Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia is one of the most talented actresses of this generation. She has made a significant place in the hearts of people and has 76.9 M followers
Alia Bhatt
Image Neha Kakkar Instagram
Neha Kakkar ranks fourth in the list and is the most followed Indian singer with 74M followers on Instagram
Neha Kakkar
Image Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika keeps revamping her Instagram feed and has a fan following of 73.8M
Deepika Padukone
Image Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina has exact 72M people following her on Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Image Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline, who is known for her bubbly and cheerful nature, has about 66.3M followers on Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image Akshay Kumar Instagram
The ‘Khiladi’ star has a strong fanbase with 64.8 million followers on Instagram
Akshay Kumar
Image urvashi Rautela Instagram
Urvashi Rautela has 64.7M followers on Instagram. She keeps updating her feed and is very active on social media
Urvashi Rautela
Image Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka is often seen sharing pictures and videos of herself and husband Virat Kohli. She has 63.6M followers
Anushka Sharma
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.