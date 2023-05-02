Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

MAY 02, 2023

Most followed B'town celebs on Instagram

Image Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka is a global star and her popularity has spread across the world over the years. She has 86.8M followers on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Image Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys the title of the second most followed Bollywood celebrity with 80.2M followers on Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Image Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia is one of the most talented actresses of this generation. She has made a significant place in the hearts of people and has 76.9 M followers

Alia Bhatt

Image Neha Kakkar Instagram

Neha Kakkar ranks fourth in the list and is the most followed Indian singer with 74M followers on Instagram

Neha Kakkar

Image Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika keeps revamping her Instagram feed and has a fan following of 73.8M

Deepika Padukone

Image Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina has exact 72M people following her on Instagram 

Katrina Kaif

Image Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline, who is known for her bubbly and cheerful nature, has about 66.3M followers on Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image Akshay Kumar Instagram

The ‘Khiladi’ star has a strong fanbase with 64.8 million followers on Instagram

Akshay Kumar

Image urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi Rautela has 64.7M followers on Instagram. She keeps updating her feed and is very active on social media

Urvashi Rautela

Image Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka is often seen sharing pictures and videos of herself and husband Virat Kohli. She has 63.6M followers

Anushka Sharma

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here