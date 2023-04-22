APRIL 22, 2023
Most followed celebs on Instagram
Image : Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram
Ronaldo is a football player from Portugal with a whopping 577 Million followers on Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo
Image :Lionel Messi’s Instagram
Messi with the famous jersey number 10, a football player from Argentina is the second most followed celeb with 456 Million followers
Lionel Messi
Image :Selena Gomez’s Instagram
A singer, actor who has fans all over the world. She also has her own beauty brand called ‘Rare Beauty’. She has 412 Million followers
Selena Gomez
Image :Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
A television personality who featured in the show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. She was declared as the world’s youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire back in 2019 by Forbes. She has 387 Million followers
Kylie Jenner
Image :Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram
Dwayne Johnson who was a wrestler, now an actor famously known for films like Moana , Jumanji & many more. He is also regarded as “The Rock”. He has 375 Million followers
Dwayne Johnson
Image :Ariana Grande’s Instagram
Ariana Grande is an American singer with a fan following all over the world. She also has her own brand called ‘R.E.M Beauty’. She has 367 Million followers
Ariana Grande
Image :Kim Kardashian’s Instagram
Kim is a TV personality & business woman who became viral after her sex tape got leaked. Her brand is called SKIMS. She has 352 Millions followers
Kim Kardashian
Image :Beyoncé’s Instagram
The well known pop singer has received 32 Grammy awards. Back in 2014 she ranked number 1 on forbes list. She has 305 Million followers
Beyoncé
Image :Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram
She is an American media personality. She co-founded the brand Good American which is a fashion brand. She has 304 million followers
Khloé Kardashian
Image :Justin Beiber’s Instagram
Justin is a singer & songwriter from Canada & gained recognition after his song ‘Baby’ got international love. He owns a clothing line called ‘Drew’. He has 286 Million followers
Justin Beiber
