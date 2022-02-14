Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 14, 2022
Most followed Hollywood celebs on social media
Heading 3
Kylie Jenner
Kylie is the most followed member of the Kardashian-Jenner family on Instagram, as well as the most followed woman, with 309 million followers
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Dwayne Johnson, widely known as 'The Rock' is a complete social media icon with 296 million Instagram followers
Image: Dwayne Johnson Instagram
Dwayne Johnson
The renowned pop star has a massive fan base from all corners of the world. He has a whopping 220 million Instagram followers
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
Justin Bieber
The actress exemplifies that age is just a number, and we couldn't agree with her more. She has a massive following of 195 million people
Image: Jennifer Lopez Instagram
Jennifer Lopez
The king of comedy and actor, Kevin has a massive 136 million Instagram followers
Kevin Hart
Image: Kevin Hart Instagram
The pop star is very active on her social media accounts and has a massive following of 152 million followers
Katy Perry
Image: Katy Perry Instagram
Kourtney is the least followed of all her sisters, but she still has a fairly large fan base. She has a tremendous Instagram following of 162 million followers
Kourtney Kardashian
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Ariana has a massive Instagram following of 294 million followers. In 2020, she became the first woman to have more than 200 million followers on Instagram
Ariana Grande
Image: Ariana Grande Instagram
The renowned singer, Miley Cyrus, is quite active on social media and raises her voice on different issues. She has a following of 160 million followers on Instagram
Miley Cyrus
Image: Miley Cyrus Instagram
The Trinidadian rapper never fails to raise the temperature with her Instagram posts. She has a massive following of 174 million followers on Instagram
Nicki Minaj
Image: Nicki Minaj Instagram
The well-known American popstar has a massive 199 million Instagram followers despite only having 531 posts
Taylor Swift
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
Since 2003, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and its host have managed to maintain a loyal fan base. She has a massive Instagram following with 114 million followers
Ellen DeGeneres
Image: Ellen DeGeneres Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Aamna Sharif in dreamy lehengas