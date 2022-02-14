 Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 14, 2022

Most followed Hollywood celebs on social media

Kylie Jenner

Kylie is the most followed member of the Kardashian-Jenner family on Instagram, as well as the most followed woman, with 309 million followers

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Dwayne Johnson, widely known as 'The Rock' is a complete social media icon with 296 million Instagram followers

Image: Dwayne Johnson Instagram

Dwayne Johnson

The renowned pop star has a massive fan base from all corners of the world. He has a whopping 220 million Instagram followers

Image: Justin Bieber Instagram

Justin Bieber

The actress exemplifies that age is just a number, and we couldn't agree with her more. She has a massive following of 195 million people

Image: Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

The king of comedy and actor, Kevin has a massive 136 million Instagram followers

Kevin Hart

Image: Kevin Hart Instagram

The pop star is very active on her social media accounts and has a massive following of 152 million followers

Katy Perry

Image: Katy Perry Instagram

Kourtney is the least followed of all her sisters, but she still has a fairly large fan base. She has a tremendous Instagram following of 162 million followers

Kourtney Kardashian

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Ariana has a massive Instagram following of 294 million followers. In 2020, she became the first woman to have more than 200 million followers on Instagram

Ariana Grande

Image: Ariana Grande Instagram

The renowned singer, Miley Cyrus, is quite active on social media and raises her voice on different issues. She has a following of 160 million followers on Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Image: Miley Cyrus Instagram

The Trinidadian rapper never fails to raise the temperature with her Instagram posts. She has a massive following of 174 million followers on Instagram

Nicki Minaj

Image: Nicki Minaj Instagram

The well-known American popstar has a massive 199 million Instagram followers despite only having 531 posts

Taylor Swift

Image: Taylor Swift Instagram

Since 2003, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and its host have managed to maintain a loyal fan base. She has a massive Instagram following with 114 million followers

Ellen DeGeneres 

Image: Ellen DeGeneres Instagram

