Most followed Indian cricketers on 'gram 

 Jiya Surana

MAY 17, 2023

Entertainment

Virat Kohli has a massive fan base of over 248M. He has attracted followers globally and enjoys the first position in the list

Virat Kohli

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

MS Dhoni is the second most followed cricketer on Instagram with 42.2M followers. He is inactive on this platform, but still enjoys a massive fan following

MS Dhoni 

Image: MS Dhoni Instagram

Popularly known as the “God of Indian cricket” Sachin Tendulkar has a following of 40.3M and counting 

Sachin Tendulkar

Image: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram 

Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team skipper has a strong fan following of 28.2M on Instagram

Rohit Sharma

Image: Rohit Sharma Instagram 

All-rounder Hardik Pandya remains very much active on the gram as he enjoys 25.8M followers on the platform

Hardik Pandya

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram 

Suresh Raina has a huge follower count of 23.6M on Instagram. He is one of the most loved cricketers in India

Suresh Raina

Image: Suresh Raina Instagram 

Yuvraj Singh is currently followed by 17.3M people on Instagram. Fans love him

Yuvraj Singh

Image: Yuvraj Singh Instagram 

KL Rahul is a popular figure and has a fan following of 14.1M on the platform

KL Rahul 

Image: KL Rahul Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan enjoys a massive fan following of over 13.6M followers on Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan

Image: Shikhar Dhawan Instagram 

Deepak Chahar has a huge fan base. The cricketer enjoys an Instagram following of 2.4M and counting

Deepak Chahar

Image: Deepak Chahar Instagram 

