Virat Kohli has a massive fan base of over 248M. He has attracted followers globally and enjoys the first position in the list
Virat Kohli
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
MS Dhoni is the second most followed cricketer on Instagram with 42.2M followers. He is inactive on this platform, but still enjoys a massive fan following
MS Dhoni
Image: MS Dhoni Instagram
Popularly known as the “God of Indian cricket” Sachin Tendulkar has a following of 40.3M and counting
Sachin Tendulkar
Image: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram
Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team skipper has a strong fan following of 28.2M on Instagram
Rohit Sharma
Image: Rohit Sharma Instagram
All-rounder Hardik Pandya remains very much active on the gram as he enjoys 25.8M followers on the platform
Hardik Pandya
Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram
Suresh Raina has a huge follower count of 23.6M on Instagram. He is one of the most loved cricketers in India
Suresh Raina
Image: Suresh Raina Instagram
Yuvraj Singh is currently followed by 17.3M people on Instagram. Fans love him
Yuvraj Singh
Image: Yuvraj Singh Instagram
KL Rahul is a popular figure and has a fan following of 14.1M on the platform
KL Rahul
Image: KL Rahul Instagram
Shikhar Dhawan enjoys a massive fan following of over 13.6M followers on Instagram
Shikhar Dhawan
Image: Shikhar Dhawan Instagram
Click Here
Deepak Chahar has a huge fan base. The cricketer enjoys an Instagram following of 2.4M and counting
Deepak Chahar
Image: Deepak Chahar Instagram