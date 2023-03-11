Heading 3

Most followed Korean actors on Instagram 

Image Credit: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram 

Lee Min Ho 

Lee Min Ho is a South Korean actor, singer, and model, he is known for his talented acting and handsome looks and has 32.2 million followers on his Instagram 

Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram

 Lee Jong Suk

Lee Jong Suk is one of the most popular South Korean actors and models, he has 25.4 million Instagram followers

Image Credit: Park Seo Joon’s Instagram

 Park Seo Joon 

Park Seo Joon is best known for his roles in K-dramas such as Kill Me, Heal Me, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and many more, he has 23.7 million followers as of now 

Image Credit: Ji Chang Wook’s Instagram

Ji Chang Wook 

Ji Chang Wook is one of the most handsome actors and has 23.3 million followers on his Instagram 

Image Credit: Nam Joo Hyuk’s Instagram 

Nam Joo Hyuk

Nam Joo Hyuk is an actor and a model, he is known for his leading role in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Start Up, Twenty-Five Twenty-One and more, he has 18.5 million followers 

 Image Credit: Hwang In Yeop’s Instagram

Hwang In Yeop 

Popular True Beauty star Hwang In Yeop has 15.7 million followers on his Instagram handle 

Image Credit: Lee Dong Wook’s Instagram 

Lee Dong Wook 

Lee Dong Wook is a South Korean actor, host, model and entertainer, he has 15.4 million Instagram followers 

Image Credit: Song Kang’s Instagram 

Song Kang 

Song Kang is the actor in dramas like Love Alarm, Sweet Home, Navillera, Nevertheless, and Forecasting Love and Weather, also popularly known as ‘Son of Netflix’, he has 15.3 million followers 

 Image Credit: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram 

 Kim Soo Hyun 

Kim Soo Hyun is a famous actor in South Korea who has 14.2 million Instagram followers 

Image Credit: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram

Cha Eun Woo 

Not only a highly beloved actor, but Cha Eun Woo is also a member of the K-pop boy group ASTRO and has a following of 33.8 million

