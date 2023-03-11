Heading 3
Most followed Korean actors on Instagram
mar 11, 2023
Image Credit: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram
Lee Min Ho
Lee Min Ho is a South Korean actor, singer, and model, he is known for his talented acting and handsome looks and has 32.2 million followers on his Instagram
Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jong Suk is one of the most popular South Korean actors and models, he has 25.4 million Instagram followers
Image Credit: Park Seo Joon’s Instagram
Park Seo Joon
Park Seo Joon is best known for his roles in K-dramas such as Kill Me, Heal Me, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and many more, he has 23.7 million followers as of now
Image Credit: Ji Chang Wook’s Instagram
Ji Chang Wook
Ji Chang Wook is one of the most handsome actors and has 23.3 million followers on his Instagram
Image Credit: Nam Joo Hyuk’s Instagram
Nam Joo Hyuk
Nam Joo Hyuk is an actor and a model, he is known for his leading role in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Start Up, Twenty-Five Twenty-One and more, he has 18.5 million followers
Image Credit: Hwang In Yeop’s Instagram
Hwang In Yeop
Popular True Beauty star Hwang In Yeop has 15.7 million followers on his Instagram handle
Image Credit: Lee Dong Wook’s Instagram
Lee Dong Wook
Lee Dong Wook is a South Korean actor, host, model and entertainer, he has 15.4 million Instagram followers
Image Credit: Song Kang’s Instagram
Song Kang
Song Kang is the actor in dramas like Love Alarm, Sweet Home, Navillera, Nevertheless, and Forecasting Love and Weather, also popularly known as ‘Son of Netflix’, he has 15.3 million followers
Image Credit: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
Kim Soo Hyun
Kim Soo Hyun is a famous actor in South Korea who has 14.2 million Instagram followers
Image Credit: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram
Cha Eun Woo
Not only a highly beloved actor, but Cha Eun Woo is also a member of the K-pop boy group ASTRO and has a following of 33.8 million
