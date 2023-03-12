Heading 3

Most followed Korean actress: Instagram 

mar 12, 2023

Image Credit: IU’s Instagram

IU 

Lee Ji Eun, also known by her stage name IU, is a singer-songwriter, record producer and actress, she has 29.5 million followers on Instagram

Image Credit: Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram

Jung Ho Yeon

Model and actress whose breakthrough role was in her debut series Squid Game, she has a following of 21.7 million 

 Image Credit: Bae Suzy’s Instagram 

Bae Suzy 

Bae Su-ji better known as Bae Suzy is a South Korean singer, actress and model who has 18.2 million followers 

Image Credit: Song Hye Kyo’s Instagram

Song Hye Kyo 

Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress who has 14.6 million followers on Instagram 

Image Credit: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram

Lee Sung Kyung 

Lee Sung Kyung is a model, actress and singer and she has 14.5 million followers 

Image Credit: Joy’s Instagram

Joy

Park Sooyoung is a South Korean actress and member of K-pop group Red Velvet with 14.4 million followers

 Image Credit: YoonA’s Instagram 

YoonA 

Im Yoon-ah also known as YoonA, is a singer and actress who has 14.4 million Instagram followers 

 Image Credit: Park Shin Hye’s Instagram 

 Park Shin Hye 

Park Shin Hye is a popular actress with 14.2 million followers on her account

Image Credit: Kim So Hyun’s Instagram

Kim So Hyun 

Kim So Hyun is a South Korean actress seen in K-dramas like Who Are You: School 2015, Hey Ghost, Let's Fight, and Love Alarm, she has 12.7 million followers 

Image Credit: Han So Hee’s Instagram

Han So Hee

The popular Nevertheless star boasts a following of 11.4 million

