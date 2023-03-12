Heading 3
Most followed Korean actress: Instagram
mar 12, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: IU’s Instagram
IU
Lee Ji Eun, also known by her stage name IU, is a singer-songwriter, record producer and actress, she has 29.5 million followers on Instagram
Image Credit: Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram
Jung Ho Yeon
Model and actress whose breakthrough role was in her debut series Squid Game, she has a following of 21.7 million
Image Credit: Bae Suzy’s Instagram
Bae Suzy
Bae Su-ji better known as Bae Suzy is a South Korean singer, actress and model who has 18.2 million followers
Image Credit: Song Hye Kyo’s Instagram
Song Hye Kyo
Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress who has 14.6 million followers on Instagram
Image Credit: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram
Lee Sung Kyung
Lee Sung Kyung is a model, actress and singer and she has 14.5 million followers
Image Credit: Joy’s Instagram
Joy
Park Sooyoung is a South Korean actress and member of K-pop group Red Velvet with 14.4 million followers
Image Credit: YoonA’s Instagram
YoonA
Im Yoon-ah also known as YoonA, is a singer and actress who has 14.4 million Instagram followers
Image Credit: Park Shin Hye’s Instagram
Park Shin Hye
Park Shin Hye is a popular actress with 14.2 million followers on her account
Image Credit: Kim So Hyun’s Instagram
Kim So Hyun
Kim So Hyun is a South Korean actress seen in K-dramas like Who Are You: School 2015, Hey Ghost, Let's Fight, and Love Alarm, she has 12.7 million followers
Image Credit: Han So Hee’s Instagram
Han So Hee
The popular Nevertheless star boasts a following of 11.4 million
