Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 10, 2023

Lifestyle

Most followed Korean actresses on ‘Gram

Jisoo is a member of the popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She has also starred in several dramas, including Snowdrop and The Producers

Jisoo (BLACKPINK) - 75.2 million followers. 

Image: Jisoo’s Instagram

IU is a South Korean singer and actress. She is known for her songs Good Day, Palette, and Blueming. She has also starred in the dramas My Mister and Hotel Del Luna.

 IU - 31.0 million followers. 

Image: IU’s instagram

Jung Ho-yeon, also known as Hoyeon Jung, is a South Korean model and actress. She was starred in movies Like Squid Game

Jung Ho Yeon - 20.6 million followers

Image: Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram

Suzy is a South Korean actress and singer. She is known for her roles in the dramas Dream High, Gu Family Book, and While You Were Sleeping

Suzy - 19 million followers

Image Suzy’s Instagram

Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She is known for her roles in the dramas Autumn in My Heart, Descendants of the Sun, and Encounter

Song Hye Kyo - 17 million followers

Image: Song Hye Kyo’s Instagramc

Yoona is a member of the popular K-pop girl group Girls' Generation. She has also starred in several dramas, including The King in Love and Exit

Yoona (SNSD) - 16.6M followers

Image: Yoona’s Instagram

Park Shin Hye is a South Korean actress. She is known for her roles in the dramas The Heirs, Doctors, and Memories of the Alhambra

Image: Park Shin Hye’s Instagram

Park Shin Hye - 15 million followers

Lee Sung Kyung is a South Korean actress and model. She is known for her roles in the dramas Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Dr. Romantic 2, and On the Way to the Airport

Image:  Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram

Lee Sung Kyung - 15 million followers

Han So Hee is a South Korean actress. She is known for her roles in the dramas The World of the Married, Nevertheless, and My Name

Han So Hee - 14.8 million followers

Image: Han So Hee’s Instagram

Park Min Young is a South Korean actress. She rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal and starred in many dramas including Her Private Life

Park Min Young - 10.8 million followers

Image: Park Min Young’s instgaram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here