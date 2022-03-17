Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 17, 2022
Most followed South Indian actors
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The gorgeous actress, Rashmika Mandanna has a whooping following of 29.6 million people on Instagram
The Singham actress, Kajal Aggarwal has a staggering 21.5 million followers
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal
Known for her elegance, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has 22.6 Million followers on her account
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
The versatile actress, Nidhhi Agerwal has a following of 20.6 million followers on social media
Nidhhi Agerwal
Image: Nidhhi Agerwal Instagram
The Luck actress, Shruti Haasan has a massive following of 19.1 million followers on social media
Shruti Haasan
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh has an impressive 18.6 million followers and she is quite active on her Instagram account
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh
The Mohenjo Daro actress, Pooja Hegde has 18.4 million followers on her Instagram account. She frequently posts images of her vacations and routine activities on social media
Pooja Hegde
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Pushpa actor, Allu Arjun has a tremendous Instagram following of 17.4 million followers
Allu Arjun
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia has 15.6 million followers on her Instagram account. The actress keeps her Instagram feed quite candid
Tamannaah Bhatia
Video: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The heartthrob, Vijay Deverakonda has a massive following of 14.7 million followers
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The charming actor, Dulquer Salmaan has amassed a following of more than 10 million people on Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
