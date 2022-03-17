Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 17, 2022

Heading 3

Most followed South Indian actors

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The gorgeous actress, Rashmika Mandanna has a whooping following of 29.6 million people on Instagram

The Singham actress, Kajal Aggarwal has a staggering 21.5 million followers

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal

Known for her elegance, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has 22.6 Million followers on her account

 Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The versatile actress, Nidhhi Agerwal has a following of 20.6 million followers on social media

Nidhhi Agerwal

Image: Nidhhi Agerwal Instagram

The Luck actress, Shruti Haasan has a massive following of 19.1 million followers on social media

Shruti Haasan

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh has an impressive 18.6 million followers and she is quite active on her Instagram account

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh

The Mohenjo Daro actress, Pooja Hegde has 18.4 million followers on her Instagram account. She frequently posts images of her vacations and routine activities on social media

Pooja Hegde

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Pushpa actor, Allu Arjun has a tremendous Instagram following of 17.4 million followers

Allu Arjun

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia has 15.6 million followers on her Instagram account. The actress keeps her Instagram feed quite candid

Tamannaah Bhatia

Video: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The heartthrob, Vijay Deverakonda has a massive following of 14.7 million followers

Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The charming actor, Dulquer Salmaan has amassed a following of more than 10 million people on Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: B-town actresses who married businessmen

Click Here