Most followed South Indian divas

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 26, 2023

Entertainment

The Goodbye actor Rashmika tops the list with 38.2 M followers on Instagram. She made her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra

Rashmika Mandanna

Image : Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

The Yashoda actress has astonished everyone with her dancing skills in the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava and gained recognition everywhere. She has 27.1 Million followers

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

Nidhhi Agerwal

Image : Nidhi Agerwal’s Instagram

The beauty queen primarily works in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff. She has 27 Million followers

The renowned actress who has worked in Telugu and Tamil films has done more than 50 films and won several awards. She has 25.4 Million followers

Kajal Aggarwal

Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram

Pooja is an active Instagram user and has a pan India fan following with 23.6 Million followers

Pooja Hegde

Image : Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with Kannada films and has appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She shells major fashion goals on Instagram and has 23.2 Million followers

Rakul Preet Singh 

Image : Rakul Singh’s Instagram

Shruti Haasan is the daughter of the megastar Kamal Haasan, and has appeared in several blockbuster films. She clocks 23 million followers on Instagram

Shruti Haasan

Image : Shruti Haasan’s Instagram

The Baahubali star has made her path in Tollywood and Bollywood. She has 20.8 Million followers

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

The Miss India actress who prominently appears Tamil and Telugu films and occasionally appears in Malayalam films has 15.3 Million followers

Keerthy Suresh

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

The Indian actress made her debut with Malayalam film Premam which made her a household name and clocks 13.7 Million followers

Anupama Parameswaran

Image : Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram

