The Goodbye actor Rashmika tops the list with 38.2 M followers on Instagram. She made her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra
Rashmika Mandanna
Image : Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram
The Yashoda actress has astonished everyone with her dancing skills in the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava and gained recognition everywhere. She has 27.1 Million followers
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Nidhhi Agerwal
Image : Nidhi Agerwal’s Instagram
The beauty queen primarily works in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff. She has 27 Million followers
The renowned actress who has worked in Telugu and Tamil films has done more than 50 films and won several awards. She has 25.4 Million followers
Kajal Aggarwal
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Pooja is an active Instagram user and has a pan India fan following with 23.6 Million followers
Pooja Hegde
Image : Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with Kannada films and has appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She shells major fashion goals on Instagram and has 23.2 Million followers
Rakul Preet Singh
Image : Rakul Singh’s Instagram
Shruti Haasan is the daughter of the megastar Kamal Haasan, and has appeared in several blockbuster films. She clocks 23 million followers on Instagram
Shruti Haasan
Image : Shruti Haasan’s Instagram
The Baahubali star has made her path in Tollywood and Bollywood. She has 20.8 Million followers
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
The Miss India actress who prominently appears Tamil and Telugu films and occasionally appears in Malayalam films has 15.3 Million followers
Keerthy Suresh
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
Click Here
The Indian actress made her debut with Malayalam film Premam which made her a household name and clocks 13.7 Million followers
Anupama Parameswaran
Image : Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram