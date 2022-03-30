Television

Most followed Television actors

Baalveer fame, Anushka Sen, has a record-breaking number of Instagram followers, with 34.3 million

Anushka Sen

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

Avneet Kaur

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Avneet Kaur holds a staggering 30.4 million followers on social media and has a significant fan base

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Naagin fame, Mouni Roy has a massive following of 22.5 million followers on social media. The actress is quite active on her Instagram

Mouni Roy

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

The popular actress, Hina Khan, has a following of 16.7 million followers on social media

Hina Khan

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 fame, Shehnaaz Gill, has a whooping 11.3 million followers on Instagram. She holds a very significant fan base on social media

Shehnaaz Gill

Image: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

The late actor, Sidharth Shukla, holds a staggering 4.3 million followers on his account

Sidharth Shukla

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

The popular host and actor, Arjun Bijlani, has a significant fan base of 7 million followers on Instagram. The actor is super active on social media and frequently interacts with fans

Arjun Bijlani

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash holds a massive following of 5.4 million followers on social media

Tejasswi Prakash

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has a significant fan base of 7.8 million followers

Rubina Dilaik

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Rahul amasses a following of 2.4 million followers on Instagram

Rahul Vaidya

