Akshat Sundrani
MAR 30, 2022
Most followed Television actors
Baalveer fame, Anushka Sen, has a record-breaking number of Instagram followers, with 34.3 million
Anushka Sen
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Avneet Kaur
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Avneet Kaur holds a staggering 30.4 million followers on social media and has a significant fan base
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The Naagin fame, Mouni Roy has a massive following of 22.5 million followers on social media. The actress is quite active on her Instagram
Mouni Roy
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
The popular actress, Hina Khan, has a following of 16.7 million followers on social media
Hina Khan
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Bigg Boss 13 fame, Shehnaaz Gill, has a whooping 11.3 million followers on Instagram. She holds a very significant fan base on social media
Shehnaaz Gill
Image: Sidharth Shukla Instagram
The late actor, Sidharth Shukla, holds a staggering 4.3 million followers on his account
Sidharth Shukla
Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
The popular host and actor, Arjun Bijlani, has a significant fan base of 7 million followers on Instagram. The actor is super active on social media and frequently interacts with fans
Arjun Bijlani
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash holds a massive following of 5.4 million followers on social media
Tejasswi Prakash
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has a significant fan base of 7.8 million followers
Rubina Dilaik
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Rahul amasses a following of 2.4 million followers on Instagram
Rahul Vaidya
