Jannat Zubair enjoys the top spot in the list. She has 46.3M followers on Instagram
Jannat zubair
Image: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Anushka Sen has an Instagram fan base of 39.2M. She is said to be the second most followed TV celeb in India
Anushka Sen
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Avneet has a huge following of 32.9M on Instagram. She will be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film Tiku Weds Sheru
Avneet Kaur
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Mouni Roy is a popular name in the world of showbiz. She has played many powerful roles in Bollywood movies and television. Mouni enjoys 27.1M followers on Instagram
Mouni Roy
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Divyanka gained popularity with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She participated in several reality shows and has 24.8M followers on Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Hina Khan is best known for her character Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has a huge fan following of 18.9M on Instagram
Hina Khan
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Jennifer has been working on television for a long time and has a following of 15.2M followers
Jennifer Winget
Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Siddharth Nigam has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world. He has 11.5M followers on Instagram
Siddharth Nigam
Image: Siddharth Nigam Instagram
The Young diva enjoys a massive fan following of 9.6M on Instagram
Ashnoor Kaur
Image: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
Krystle is known for her role in Ek hazaaron mein meri behna hai. She has a following of 7.6M
Krystle D'Souza
Image: Krystle D'Souza Instagram