Most followed TV celebs on Instagram

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 16, 2023

Entertainment

Jannat Zubair enjoys the top spot in the list. She has 46.3M followers on Instagram

Jannat zubair

Image: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Anushka Sen has an Instagram fan base of 39.2M. She is said to be the second most followed TV celeb in India

Anushka Sen

Image:  Anushka Sen Instagram

Avneet has a huge following of 32.9M on Instagram. She will be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film Tiku Weds Sheru

Avneet Kaur

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Mouni Roy is a popular name in the world of showbiz. She has played many powerful roles in Bollywood movies and television. Mouni enjoys 27.1M followers on Instagram

Mouni Roy

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Divyanka gained popularity with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She participated in several reality shows and has 24.8M followers on Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Hina Khan is best known for her character Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has a huge fan following of 18.9M on Instagram

Hina Khan

Image: Hina Khan Instagram 

Jennifer has been working on television for a long time and has a following of 15.2M followers

Jennifer Winget

Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Siddharth Nigam has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world. He has 11.5M followers on Instagram

Siddharth Nigam

Image: Siddharth Nigam Instagram 

The Young diva enjoys a massive fan following of 9.6M on Instagram

Ashnoor Kaur

Image: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram

Krystle is known for her role in Ek hazaaron mein meri behna hai. She has a following of 7.6M

Krystle D'Souza

Image: Krystle D'Souza Instagram 

