Most-Googled Female
K-pop Idols In 2023
A charismatic and talented aespa member, Karina dominates search engines with her captivating performances and stunning visuals
Karina (aespa)
Image: SM Entertainment.
As the maknae of IVE, Wonyoung captivates fans with her towering height and impressive stage presence. Google searches soar for this rising star
Wonyoung (IVE)
Image: Starship Entertainment
A fashion icon and BLACKPINK's versatile rapper, Jennie continues to top search rankings with her trendsetting style and electrifying stage presence
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment.
IVE's multi-talented Yujin garners attention for her powerful vocals and captivating dance moves. Google searches reflect her growing influence in the K-pop scene
Yujin (IVE)
Image: Starship Entertainment
LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon captivates audiences with her ethereal beauty and vocal prowess, making her one of the most Googled idols
Chaewon (LE SSERAFIM)
Image: Source Music
aespa's Winter enchants fans with her angelic voice and dynamic performances, securing her place among the most-searched female idols
Winter (aespa)
Image: SM Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's visual and talented vocalist, Jisoo, remains a Google sensation with her elegance, charm, and contributions to the global music scene
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment.
NewJeans' Haerin gains attention for her exceptional vocal talent and distinctive style, earning her a spot as one of the most-searched female K-pop idols
Haerin (NewJeans)
Image: ADOR
Minji from NewJeans captivates fans with her dynamic performances and stage presence, making her a prominent figure in online searches
Minji (NewJeans)
Image: ADOR
LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha captivates fans with her unique charm and vocal skills, solidifying her status as one of the most Googled female idols
Kazuha (LE SSERAFIM)
Image: Source Music