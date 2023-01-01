Heading 3

DECEMBEr 19, 2023

Most-Googled Female
K-pop Idols In 2023

A charismatic and talented aespa member, Karina dominates search engines with her captivating performances and stunning visuals

Karina (aespa)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

As the maknae of IVE, Wonyoung captivates fans with her towering height and impressive stage presence. Google searches soar for this rising star

Wonyoung (IVE)

Image:  Starship Entertainment

A fashion icon and BLACKPINK's versatile rapper, Jennie continues to top search rankings with her trendsetting style and electrifying stage presence

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Image:  YG Entertainment.

IVE's multi-talented Yujin garners attention for her powerful vocals and captivating dance moves. Google searches reflect her growing influence in the K-pop scene

Yujin (IVE)

Image:  Starship Entertainment

LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon captivates audiences with her ethereal beauty and vocal prowess, making her one of the most Googled idols

Chaewon (LE SSERAFIM)

Image:  Source Music

aespa's Winter enchants fans with her angelic voice and dynamic performances, securing her place among the most-searched female idols

Winter (aespa)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

BLACKPINK's visual and talented vocalist, Jisoo, remains a Google sensation with her elegance, charm, and contributions to the global music scene

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

Image:  YG Entertainment.

NewJeans' Haerin gains attention for her exceptional vocal talent and distinctive style, earning her a spot as one of the most-searched female K-pop idols

Haerin (NewJeans)

Image: ADOR

Minji from NewJeans captivates fans with her dynamic performances and stage presence, making her a prominent figure in online searches

Minji (NewJeans)

Image: ADOR

LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha captivates fans with her unique charm and vocal skills, solidifying her status as one of the most Googled female idols

Kazuha (LE SSERAFIM)

Image:  Source Music

