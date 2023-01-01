Most Googled K-pop Artists of 2023

BTS’ V: From vocals to visuals, BTS’ initially hidden member V aka Kim Taehyung has got it all. He has captivated audiences not just with his vocal prowess but also his visual appeal as global ambassador of luxury brands
Jungkook might be the youngest BTS member, but one just can’t mistake his age for his talents. BTS’ ‘golden maknae’ has been ruling fans’ hearts with his passion towards showcasing multiple talents
Lisa, the youngest member of K-pop’s reigning girl group BLACKPINK has been taking the limelight thanks to her versatility. Aside from her appearances as global ambassador for Bulgari, Lisa also bagging two Guinness World records
BTS might have halted their group activities but the septet members have surely held the group’s name high. Jimin rolled out his solo debut album, titled FACE in March, 2023, which got global acclaim by fans
Jennie, undoubtedly has been the most active BLACKPINK member in 2023. From her participation in Hollywood series The IDOL to guest appearances at fashion shows and of course her work as a BLACKPINK member
BTS’ SUGA or AGUST D, aka Min Yoongi, has ensured he met his fans before embarking on his military service duties. Aside from his D-Day world tour, SUGA made headlines for his collaboration with NBA
From debuting as an actress in Snowdrop to releasing her first solo mini-album ME, Dior diva Jisoo did it all in 2023. Moreover she even surprised fans by revealing her date, Ahn Bo Hyun. However, the two parted ways recently
K-world’s favourite idol-actress, IU has already become a Hallyu star. However, this year she took the spotlight when her relationship with K-Drama star Lee Jong Suk was confirmed
Another multi-talented K-world star, ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo has vowed fans not just with his mesmerising visuals, but also his distinct works as a K-pop idol and his activities as a K-drama actor
BTS’ another multi-talented member, J-Hope wrapped up his solo activities in early 2023 before embarking on his military journey. Even when away from limelight, J-Hope has made fans proud by his diligent efforts earning him the Corporal rank in South Korean military