Most Googled South movies in 2022

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 16, 2022

As another year comes to an end, Google released a list of the most searched South Indian movies in 2022 on the search engine

Yash once again managed to create magic on the big screens in his Rocky Bhai avatar in the second installment of the popular series, KGF: Chapter 2

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Just like the original drama, the sequel became a huge success at the box office. Continuing the journey, the makers have also announced the 3rd installment in the series

The magic continues

SS Rajamouli's period action drama, RRR was highly appreciated not just in India, but also among the Western audience

RRR

Jr NTR and Ram Charan garnered a lot of love as revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively in the magnum opus

A deadly combo

Rishab Shetty delivered the biggest hit of his career in the form of the action-adventure drama Kantara

Kantara

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna received a lot of love from movie buffs as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli in Sukumar's directorial Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise

The makers are now working on the second installment of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. The project has already gone on the floors

Pushpa Raj Charisma

Kamal Haasan once again proved he is one of the most bankable stars in the industry with his latest release, Vikram

Vikram

Aside from South films, several gems from Bollywood like Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files,  Laal Singh Chaddha, and Drishyam 2 also made it to the list

Most searched movie

