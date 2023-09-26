Heading 3

Kankana Das

september 26, 2023

Most iconic anime openings of all time

This anime opening’s lyrics and visuals flawlessly portray the never-ending fighting spirit of the characters. No matter what, at every point in an AOT fan’s life, Guren no Yumiya will continue to echo loud

Guren no Yumiya – Attack on Titan

Image: IMDb 

Death Note is considered to be one of the most popular starter anime for newbies, which is why this anime’s opening first special anime opening song is close to the hearts of many

The World – Death Note

Image: IMDb 

Gurenge by LiSA is the most streamed and listened-to anime opening song of all time

Image: IMDb 

Gurenge – Demon Slayer

Gol D. Roger’s last words were beautifully merged with Hiroshi Kitadani’s We Are to be shaped as one of the iconic anime openings in history

We Are – One Piece

Image: IMDb 

Blue Bird– Naruto Shippuden

Image: IMDb 

Naruto has offered us not just one, but lots of classic anime openings. Out of all of them, Blue Bird by Akano is still ruling the hearts of the fans even after decades

Unravel – Tokyo Ghoul

Image: IMDb 

One of the most popular and recognizable anime openings of all time is Unravel from Tokyo Ghoul

Tank – Cowboy Bebop

Image: IMDb 

Cowboy Bebop is a unique anime with futuristic world-building and a distinctive storyline and Tank from this anime is the most idiosyncratically fun anime opening

Departures by Masatoshi Ono is one of the most highly esteemed anime openings of all time and this song pushes and inspires everyone beyond to achieve dreams

Departure – HunterxHunter

Image: IMDb 

Kaikai Kitan is another masterpiece of a song by Eve from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. There have been several anime openings for JJK by Eve 

Kaikai Kitan – Jujutsu Kaisen

Image: IMDb 

Cry Baby by Official Hige Dandism was the first opening theme for Tokyo Revengers. This anime opening was certified to be a banger on day one when the first episode aired

Cry Baby – Tokyo Revengers

Image: IMDb 

