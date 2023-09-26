Heading 3
Kankana Das
Entertainment
september 26, 2023
Most iconic anime openings of all time
This anime opening’s lyrics and visuals flawlessly portray the never-ending fighting spirit of the characters. No matter what, at every point in an AOT fan’s life, Guren no Yumiya will continue to echo loud
Guren no Yumiya – Attack on Titan
Image: IMDb
Death Note is considered to be one of the most popular starter anime for newbies, which is why this anime’s opening first special anime opening song is close to the hearts of many
The World – Death Note
Image: IMDb
Gurenge by LiSA is the most streamed and listened-to anime opening song of all time
Image: IMDb
Gurenge – Demon Slayer
Gol D. Roger’s last words were beautifully merged with Hiroshi Kitadani’s We Are to be shaped as one of the iconic anime openings in history
We Are – One Piece
Image: IMDb
Blue Bird– Naruto Shippuden
Image: IMDb
Naruto has offered us not just one, but lots of classic anime openings. Out of all of them, Blue Bird by Akano is still ruling the hearts of the fans even after decades
Unravel – Tokyo Ghoul
Image: IMDb
One of the most popular and recognizable anime openings of all time is Unravel from Tokyo Ghoul
Tank – Cowboy Bebop
Image: IMDb
Cowboy Bebop is a unique anime with futuristic world-building and a distinctive storyline and Tank from this anime is the most idiosyncratically fun anime opening
Departures by Masatoshi Ono is one of the most highly esteemed anime openings of all time and this song pushes and inspires everyone beyond to achieve dreams
Departure – HunterxHunter
Image: IMDb
Kaikai Kitan is another masterpiece of a song by Eve from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. There have been several anime openings for JJK by Eve
Kaikai Kitan – Jujutsu Kaisen
Image: IMDb
Cry Baby by Official Hige Dandism was the first opening theme for Tokyo Revengers. This anime opening was certified to be a banger on day one when the first episode aired
Cry Baby – Tokyo Revengers
Image: IMDb
