Most iconic main dancers in K-pop
J-Hope's dynamic dance style amplifies BTS's performances, fusing precision and charisma. His infectious energy and innovative choreography establish him as a cornerstone in K-pop
J-Hope (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Momo, TWICE's dance powerhouse, dazzles with her fluid moves and magnetic stage presence. Her intricate choreography and captivating style solidify her as a K-pop dance icon
Momo (TWICE)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Lisa's unparalleled dance prowess enhances BLACKPINK's stage. With razor-sharp moves and versatility, she commands attention, making her an iconic main dancer in the global K-pop scene
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment.
Hyoyeon, Girls' Generation's dance queen, showcases powerful and graceful moves. Her contribution to the group's choreography and charismatic presence cements her iconic status
Hyoyeon (Girls' Generation)
Image: SM Entertainment.
Taemin, SHINee's dance maestro, blends ethereal grace with powerful expressions. His dynamic choreography and emotive performances mark him as an influential main dancer
Taemin (SHINee)
Image: SM Entertainment.
Kai's magnetic stage aura and flawless dance technique define EXO's performances. His dynamic, powerful style and stage charisma make him an iconic main dancer
Kai (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment.
Seulgi, Red Velvet's dance sensation, brings sophistication to the stage. Her precision, versatility, and charismatic presence establish her as an iconic main dancer
Seulgi (Red Velvet)
Image: SM Entertainment.
Lee Know's charismatic dance style injects energy into Stray Kids' performances. His powerful moves and expressive choreography highlight his prowess as an iconic main dancer
Lee Know (Stray Kids)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Jimin's dance artistry transcends boundaries, combining elegance with powerful execution. His emotive performances contribute to BTS's success, solidifying his status as an iconic main dancer
Jimin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Jungkook, BTS's golden maknae, masterfully blends skill and emotion in his dance. His versatility and stage presence contribute to BTS's impact, establishing him as an iconic main dancer
Jungkook (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC