DECEMBEr 30, 2023

Most iconic main Vocalists in K-pop

Jin is the sub-vocalist and visual of BTS

Jin (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Rosé is the main vocalist and lead dancer of BLACKPINK

Rosé (BLACKPINK)

Image: YG Entertainment

Jungkook is the main vocalist, lead dancer, sub-rapper, center, and maknae of BTS

Jungkook (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Onew is the leader and main vocalist of SHINee

Onew (SHINee)

Image: SM Entertainment

Jimin is the vocalist and dancer of BTS

Jimin (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Sunoo is a member of ENHYPEN

Sunoo (ENHYPEN)

Image: BELIFT LAB

Jihyo is the leader and main vocalist of TWICE

Jihyo (TWICE)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Jennie is the main rapper and lead singer of BLACKPINK

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Image: YG Entertainment

Seungkwan is the main vocalist and face of the group of SEVENTEEN

Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN)

Image: Pledis Entertainment

DK is the main vocalist of SEVENTEEN

DK (SEVENTEEN)

Image: Pledis Entertainment

