Most iconic main Vocalists in K-pop
Jin is the sub-vocalist and visual of BTS
Jin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Rosé is the main vocalist and lead dancer of BLACKPINK
Rosé (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment
Jungkook is the main vocalist, lead dancer, sub-rapper, center, and maknae of BTS
Jungkook (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Onew is the leader and main vocalist of SHINee
Onew (SHINee)
Image: SM Entertainment
Jimin is the vocalist and dancer of BTS
Jimin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Sunoo is a member of ENHYPEN
Sunoo (ENHYPEN)
Image: BELIFT LAB
Jihyo is the leader and main vocalist of TWICE
Jihyo (TWICE)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Jennie is the main rapper and lead singer of BLACKPINK
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment
Seungkwan is the main vocalist and face of the group of SEVENTEEN
Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
DK is the main vocalist of SEVENTEEN
DK (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment