BTS’ V comes out on the top when it comes to Instagram, as he has 58 M followers on his personal account
V
Image Credit: V’s Instagram
Park Jimin also known by his stage name Jimin, has 49.1 M followers on his Instagram
Jimin
Image Credit: Jimin’s Instagram
J-Hope has 44.8 million followers on his Instagram, he is one of the most popular K-pop stars
J-Hope
Image Credit: J-Hope’s Instagram
Kim Seokjin, also known professionally as Jin, is a South Korean singer, and songwriter, he has 44.5 million followers at the moment
Jin
Image Credit: Jin’s Instagram
The popular BTS member has 44 million followers
SUGA
Image Credit: SUGA’s Instagram
Kim Namjoon, better known as RM, is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer with 42.7 instagram followers
RM
Image Credit: RM’s Instagram
Lee Dongmin, known professionally as Cha Eun Woo, is a South Korean singer, actor, and model and also a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, having 34.1 million followers
Cha Eun Woo
Image Credit: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram
Jackson Wang is a member of the boy band GOT7 alongside being a globally famous soloist and has 31.6 M followers
Jackson Wang
Image Credit: Jackson Wang’s Instagram
Park Chanyeol, better known as Chanyeol, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, actor and model, boasts an audience of 23.9 million accounts
Chanyeol
Image Credit: ChanYeol’s Instagram
Oh Sehun also known as Sehun is a member of the boy band EXO and has 23.3 million followers
Sehun
Image Credit Sehun’s Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations