Most Instagram followers: Male K-pop

Vedangi Joshi

april 25, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS’ V comes out on the top when it comes to Instagram, as he has 58 M followers on his personal account 


Image Credit: V’s Instagram

Park Jimin also known by his stage name Jimin, has 49.1 M followers on his Instagram 

Jimin 

Image Credit: Jimin’s Instagram

J-Hope has 44.8 million followers on his Instagram, he is one of the most popular K-pop stars 

 J-Hope

 Image Credit: J-Hope’s Instagram

Kim Seokjin, also known professionally as Jin, is a South Korean singer, and songwriter, he has 44.5 million followers at the moment

Jin 

Image Credit: Jin’s Instagram

The popular BTS member has 44 million followers 

SUGA 

 Image Credit: SUGA’s Instagram

Kim Namjoon, better known as RM, is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer with 42.7 instagram followers 

RM 

Image Credit: RM’s Instagram

Lee Dongmin, known professionally as Cha Eun Woo, is a South Korean singer, actor, and model and also a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, having 34.1 million followers 

Cha Eun Woo 

Image Credit: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram 

Jackson Wang is a member of the boy band GOT7 alongside being a globally famous soloist and has 31.6 M followers 

Jackson Wang 

Image Credit: Jackson Wang’s Instagram 

Park Chanyeol, better known as Chanyeol, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, actor and model, boasts an audience of 23.9 million accounts

Chanyeol 

Image Credit:  ChanYeol’s Instagram

Oh Sehun also known as Sehun is a member of the boy band EXO and has 23.3 million followers 

Sehun

Image Credit Sehun’s Instagram

