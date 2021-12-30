Entertainment
Rishika Shah
DEC 30, 2021
Most loved Bollywood films of 2021
Mimi
Mimi turns surrogate for an American couple and decides to have the baby even after the couple change their minds
Shershaah
The story of PVC awardee Indian soldier Capt. Vikram Batra, who shot to fame and became a household name during the Kargil War in 1999
Sooryavanshi
This film traces the acts and serious antics of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in India
‘83
On June 25, 1983, Team India beat the two times World Champions West Indies, putting India back onto the cricket world stage
Sardar Udham
The film depicts Sikh revolutionary Udham Singh who planned the assassination of the man responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Roohi
Two bumbling kidnappers face a wacky predicament when one falls for their abductee - and the other, for the spirit possessing her
Hum Do Hamare Do
The story revolves around an orphan man who ‘adopts’ a set of parents in order to impress his lady love
Rashmi Rocket
A small-town girl strives to become a national-level athlete, but her glory is hindered when she is asked to undergo a gender test
Atrangi Re
A non-linear narrative of two romances running in parallel from different timelines
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Manu falls in love with Maanvi & all seems well until a shocking revelation causes turmoil in their love story
