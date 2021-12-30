Entertainment

 Rishika Shah 

AUTHOR

DEC 30, 2021

Most loved Bollywood films of 2021

Mimi

Mimi turns surrogate for an American couple and decides to have the baby even after the couple change their minds

Image: IMDb

Shershaah

The story of PVC awardee Indian soldier Capt. Vikram Batra, who shot to fame and became a household name during the Kargil War in 1999

Image: IMDb

Sooryavanshi

This film traces the acts and serious antics of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in India

Image: IMDb

‘83

On June 25, 1983, Team India beat the two times World Champions West Indies, putting India back onto the cricket world stage

Image: IMDb

Sardar Udham

The film depicts Sikh revolutionary Udham Singh who planned the assassination of the man responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Image: IMDb

Roohi

Two bumbling kidnappers face a wacky predicament when one falls for their abductee - and the other, for the spirit possessing her

Image: IMDb

Hum Do Hamare Do

The story revolves around an orphan man who ‘adopts’ a set of parents in order to impress his lady love

Image: IMDb

Rashmi Rocket

A small-town girl  strives to become a national-level athlete, but her glory is hindered when she is asked to undergo a gender test

Image: IMDb

Atrangi Re

A non-linear narrative of two romances running in parallel from different timelines

Image: IMDb

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Manu falls in love with Maanvi & all seems well until a shocking revelation causes turmoil in their love story

Image: IMDb

THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Roundup of Nora Fatehi's stylish looks

Click Here