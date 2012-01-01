Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

January 30, 2024

Entertainment

Most loved K-pop tracks

Kickstarting the list with a global phenomenon, Dynamite by BTS is an infectious disco-pop track that radiates positivity. Its vibrant energy and catchy chorus have made it a favorite across the globe

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Dynamite

A modern hit that exemplifies K-pop’s global appeal. Its fierce energy, powerful visuals, and catchy hooks have contributed to BLACKPINK’s international success

Image: YG Entetainment

BLACKPINK - Kill This Love

Released in 2012, the song became a viral sensation, earning international acclaim for its catchy tune and distinctive dance moves

Image:  PSY’s Instagram

Gangnam Style - Psy 

A smooth R&B-infused track that showcases the group’s harmonious vocals and charismatic performance. Its seamless blend of genres has garnered widespread acclaim

EXO - Growl

Image: SM Entertainment

A vocal powerhouse that highlights the singer’s incredible vocal range. Its uplifting melody and memorable high notes have made it a standout in K-pop balladry

IU - Good Day

Image: IU’s Instagram

BTS - Butter

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A smooth and upbeat summer hit that showcases the group’s versatility. With its groovy melody and catchy lyrics, Butter has become an instant favorite among fans

A powerful and dynamic track that showcases the group's rap and vocal skills. Its intense beats and energetic performance have garnered widespread acclaim

Stray Kids - God's Menu

Image: JYP Entertainment

A sultry and captivating song that explores the theme of love and its complexities. The smooth vocals and sophisticated production have made it a standout in the K-pop scene

Red Velvet - Psycho

Image: SM Entertainment

A powerful anthem with a blend of hip-hop and pop elements. The track's fierce beats and charismatic vocals have solidified its place as one of K-pop's iconic songs

BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU

Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram

A hauntingly beautiful track that explores themes of destiny and choices. The song’s atmospheric sound and powerful vocals have left a lasting impression on listeners

ENHYPEN - Given-Taken

Image: BELIFT LAB

