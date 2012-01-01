Most loved K-pop tracks
Kickstarting the list with a global phenomenon, Dynamite by BTS is an infectious disco-pop track that radiates positivity. Its vibrant energy and catchy chorus have made it a favorite across the globe
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Dynamite
A modern hit that exemplifies K-pop’s global appeal. Its fierce energy, powerful visuals, and catchy hooks have contributed to BLACKPINK’s international success
Image: YG Entetainment
BLACKPINK - Kill This Love
Released in 2012, the song became a viral sensation, earning international acclaim for its catchy tune and distinctive dance moves
Image: PSY’s Instagram
Gangnam Style - Psy
A smooth R&B-infused track that showcases the group’s harmonious vocals and charismatic performance. Its seamless blend of genres has garnered widespread acclaim
EXO - Growl
Image: SM Entertainment
A vocal powerhouse that highlights the singer’s incredible vocal range. Its uplifting melody and memorable high notes have made it a standout in K-pop balladry
IU - Good Day
Image: IU’s Instagram
BTS - Butter
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A smooth and upbeat summer hit that showcases the group’s versatility. With its groovy melody and catchy lyrics, Butter has become an instant favorite among fans
A powerful and dynamic track that showcases the group's rap and vocal skills. Its intense beats and energetic performance have garnered widespread acclaim
Stray Kids - God's Menu
Image: JYP Entertainment
A sultry and captivating song that explores the theme of love and its complexities. The smooth vocals and sophisticated production have made it a standout in the K-pop scene
Red Velvet - Psycho
Image: SM Entertainment
A powerful anthem with a blend of hip-hop and pop elements. The track's fierce beats and charismatic vocals have solidified its place as one of K-pop's iconic songs
BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU
Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram
A hauntingly beautiful track that explores themes of destiny and choices. The song’s atmospheric sound and powerful vocals have left a lasting impression on listeners
ENHYPEN - Given-Taken
Image: BELIFT LAB