Bibimbap is a rice bowl dish topped with a variety of vegetables, meat, and a fried egg, mixed together with a spicy sauce. It is a popular Korean dish that is both nutritious and filling.
Bibimbap
Source: Pexels
Korean Fried Chicken is a popular dish that has gained worldwide popularity. The chicken is double-fried, resulting in a crispy exterior and a juicy interior. It is usually served with a spicy or sweet sauce
Fried Chicken
Source: Pexels
Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish made of fermented vegetables, typically cabbage. It is a staple in Korean cuisine and is known for its tangy, spicy, and sour taste.
Kimchi
Source: Pexels
Japchae is a stir-fried noodle dish made from sweet potato starch noodles, vegetables, and meat. It is a flavorful and filling dish that is often served at special occasions and celebrations
Japchae
Source: Pexels
Tteokbokki is a spicy rice cake dish that is often sold as a street food in Korea. The rice cakes are cooked in a spicy sauce made from chili paste, sugar, and soy sauce, giving it a sweet and spicy flavor.
Tteokbokki
Source: Pexels
Galbi is a grilled beef short rib dish that is marinated in a sweet and savory sauce. It is a popular Korean barbecue dish and is often served with rice and other side dishes.
Galbi
Source: Pexels
Samgyeopsal is a popular Korean barbecue dish that consists of thick slices of pork belly grilled at the table. It is usually served with lettuce leaves, garlic, and other condiments to be wrapped and eaten
Samgyeopsal
Source: Pexels
Jjajangmyeon is a Korean-Chinese noodle dish that is made with black bean sauce. It is a comfort food dish that is popular among Koreans and is often eaten as a take-out or delivery food.
Jjajangmyeon
Source: Pexels
Haemul Pajeon is a Korean savory pancake that is filled with seafood and green onions. It is a popular appetizer or snack and is often served with a dipping sauce.
Haemul Pajeon
Source: Pexels
Budae Jjigae is a Korean stew that originated during the Korean War. It is made with a combination of ingredients such as hot dogs, baked beans, kimchi, and ramen noodles, and is often served with rice
Budae Jjigae
Source: Pexels