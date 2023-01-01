Most loved romantic K-dramas of 2023
Noblewoman Yoo Gil-chae seeks true love in Joseon. Encounter with enigmatic Lee Jang-Hyun during Qing invasion sparks unexpected romance after two failed marriages
Image: MBC
My Dearest
Ban Ji-eum, in her 19th life, reconnects with Moon Seo-ha. Complications arise as grown-up Seo-ha avoids relationships, creating a unique love story
Image: tvN
See You in My 19th Life
Demon Jung Koo-won's powers transfer to heiress Do Do-hee, leading to a contractual marriage. As they aim to restore his abilities, love blossoms unexpectedly
Image: SBS
My Demon
Scandal forces photographer Jo Sam-dal back to her hometown, where she reconnects with childhood friend Jo Yong-pil. Healing and romance ensue
Welcome to Samdal-ri
Image: JTBC
Attorney Yeo Mi-ran fake-dates actor Nam Kang Ho. Sparks fly between the love skeptics as they navigate a complex relationship
Love to Hate You
Image: NETFLIX
A Good Day To Be a Dog
Image: MBC
High school teacher Han Hae-na's life transforms when her accidental kiss with colleague Jin Seo-won triggers a curse. Unlikely romance ensues
Athlete Nam Haeng-sun and private instructor Choi Chi-yeol find love amid the private education field. A passion for teaching deepens their connection
Crash Course in Romance
Image: tvN
Sim Woo-joo seeks revenge but falls for Han Dong-jin, her enemy's son. Love blooms amid family drama and betrayal
Call It Love
Image: Disney+
Crown Prince Lee-hwan and Min Jae-yi navigate a mysterious curse and false accusations. Romance blooms as they find a path to freedom
Our Blooming Youth
Image: tvN
Click Here
Dating coach Yeon Bo-ra helps others find love but struggles in her own romantic life. Her connection with publishing planner Lee Soo-hyuk evolves unexpectedly
Bora! Deborah
Image: ENA