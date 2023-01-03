JAN 03, 2023
Most-Loved Songs From South Cinema
Bagging the number one spot is the Arabic Kuthu track from Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay, and Pooja Hegde
Arabic Kuthu from Beast
The track was immensely loved by the viewers and even turned into a social media trend performed by many celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Keerthy Suresh
The Arabic Kathu trend
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna won numerous hearts with their electrifying chemistry in the romantic number Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise
Saami Saami from Pushpa
As the first part of the Pushpa franchise starring Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna turned out to be a grand success, the makers are presently working on the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule
Pushpa: The Rule
On the fifth number is the Saami Saami song from Pushpa: The Rise featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun
Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega from Pushpa
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in a new sizzling avatar in the dancing number from Pushpa: The Rise
The perfect party number!
On the sixth position was Oo Antava Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise
Oo Antava from Pushpa
Choreographed by Ganesh, the track was much appreciated by the audience
Tap a foot!
Another single from Beast, Halamithi Habibo also made it to the list on the eighth position
Halamithi Habibo from Beast
Halamithi Habibo has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi, while the lyrics have been penned by Sivakarthikeyan
About Halamithi Habibo
