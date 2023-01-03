Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

entertainment

JAN 03, 2023

Most-Loved Songs From South Cinema

Image: IMDb

Bagging the number one spot is the Arabic Kuthu track from Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay, and Pooja Hegde

Arabic Kuthu from Beast 

Image: IMDb

The track was immensely loved by the viewers and even turned into a social media trend performed by many celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Keerthy Suresh

The Arabic Kathu trend

Image: IMDb

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna won numerous hearts with their electrifying chemistry in the romantic number Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise

Saami Saami from Pushpa

Image: IMDb

As the first part of the Pushpa franchise starring Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna turned out to be a grand success, the makers are presently working on the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule

Image: IMDb

On the fifth number is the Saami Saami song from Pushpa: The Rise featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun

Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega from Pushpa

Image: IMDb

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in a new sizzling avatar in the dancing number from Pushpa: The Rise

The perfect party number!

On the sixth position was Oo Antava Oo  Antava from Pushpa: The Rise

Oo Antava from Pushpa 

Image: IMDb

Image: IMDb

Choreographed by Ganesh, the track was much appreciated by the audience

Tap a foot!

Image: IMDb

Another single from Beast, Halamithi Habibo also made it to the list on the eighth position

Halamithi Habibo from Beast

Image: IMDb

Halamithi Habibo has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi, while the lyrics have been penned by Sivakarthikeyan

About Halamithi Habibo

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here