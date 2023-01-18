Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 18, 2023

Most popular actresses on social media

Instagram is a crucial part of our everyday lives now. Southern divas use the photo-sharing app to stay in constant touch with movie buffs and keep them updated.

South divas ruling the internet

One of the most followed actresses from the South on Instagram is none other than National Crush Rashmika Mandanna with 36 million followers.

Rashmika Mandanna

Kajal Aggarwal is the second most-followed actress from the South with 24.5 million Instagram followers.

Kajal Aggarwal 

Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has arrived at the third position. She enjoys a massive Instagram following of 24.3 million.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 

Aiyaary star Rakul Preet Singh has 22.7 million followers on the photo-sharing app, making her the fourth most popular South actress. 

Rakul Preet Singh

Following the Attack actress, Pooja Hegde takes the fifth spot on the list with 22.2 million netizens following her on Instagram.

Pooja Hegde 

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan is considered one of the most active stars on social media, making her the sixth most-followed actress on the photo-sharing app with 21.9 million followers. 

Shruti Haasan

The F3 actress is followed by 19.3 million on Instagram. She is the seventh most famous diva in the South on the internet.

Tamannaah Bhatia

National Award-Winning star Keerthy Suresh has 14.2 million followers on the photo-sharing app, securing her a spot among the top ten.

Keerthy Suresh

Last but not the least, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty enjoys an Instagram following of 5.8 Million.

Anushka Shetty

