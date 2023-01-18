JAN 18, 2023
Most popular actresses on social media
Instagram is a crucial part of our everyday lives now. Southern divas use the photo-sharing app to stay in constant touch with movie buffs and keep them updated.
Image: Instagram
South divas ruling the internet
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
One of the most followed actresses from the South on Instagram is none other than National Crush Rashmika Mandanna with 36 million followers.
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal is the second most-followed actress from the South with 24.5 million Instagram followers.
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has arrived at the third position. She enjoys a massive Instagram following of 24.3 million.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Aiyaary star Rakul Preet Singh has 22.7 million followers on the photo-sharing app, making her the fourth most popular South actress.
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Following the Attack actress, Pooja Hegde takes the fifth spot on the list with 22.2 million netizens following her on Instagram.
Pooja Hegde
Salaar actress Shruti Haasan is considered one of the most active stars on social media, making her the sixth most-followed actress on the photo-sharing app with 21.9 million followers.
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The F3 actress is followed by 19.3 million on Instagram. She is the seventh most famous diva in the South on the internet.
Tamannaah Bhatia
National Award-Winning star Keerthy Suresh has 14.2 million followers on the photo-sharing app, securing her a spot among the top ten.
Keerthy Suresh
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Last but not the least, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty enjoys an Instagram following of 5.8 Million.
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
Anushka Shetty
