Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
January 30, 2024
Most popular BLACKPINK songs
BLACKPINK's breakthrough hit, a high-energy anthem that fuses fierce rap verses with a catchy chorus, establishing the group's international stardom
DDU-DU DDU-DU
Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial
With its powerful beat and anthemic chorus, a bold and visually stunning track that solidified BLACKPINK's reputation as trendsetters in the K-pop scene
Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial
Kill This Love
An explosive comeback single, it boasts dynamic production, impressive vocals, and a visually striking music video, garnering immense global attention
Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial
How You Like That
Debuting with a bang, this introduced BLACKPINK's energetic and diverse sound, earning them a dedicated fanbase with its catchy hooks and vibrant visuals
BOOMBAYAH
Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial
A global collaboration with Dua Lipa seamlessly combines Western and K-pop influences, creating a catchy and cross-cultural hit
Kiss and Make Up (with Dua Lipa)
Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial
A heartfelt anthem exploring the complexities of love, featuring BLACKPINK's signature blend of emotive vocals and dynamic beats
Lovesick Girls
Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial
Infused with a sense of urgency and flirtatious energy, it showcases BLACKPINK's versatility, effortlessly transitioning between genres while maintaining an addictive sound
As If It's Your Last
Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial
The lead single from the group’s sophomore studio album Born Pink, with its hip hop and electronic dance music it was nominated for various awards
Pink Venom
Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial
A fierce anthem that highlights BLACKPINK's unapologetic attitude, featuring bold lyrics and a powerful beat that resonates with fans worldwide
Pretty Savage
Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial
Playing with Fire
Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial
A fiery blend of EDM and pop, it showcases BLACKPINK’s edgy side with a powerful chorus and a captivating blend of vocals and rap
