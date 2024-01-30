Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

January 30, 2024

Most popular BLACKPINK songs

BLACKPINK's breakthrough hit, a high-energy anthem that fuses fierce rap verses with a catchy chorus, establishing the group's international stardom

DDU-DU DDU-DU

Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial

With its powerful beat and anthemic chorus, a bold and visually stunning track that solidified BLACKPINK's reputation as trendsetters in the K-pop scene

Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial

Kill This Love

An explosive comeback single, it boasts dynamic production, impressive vocals, and a visually striking music video, garnering immense global attention

Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial

How You Like That

Debuting with a bang, this introduced BLACKPINK's energetic and diverse sound, earning them a dedicated fanbase with its catchy hooks and vibrant visuals

BOOMBAYAH

Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial

A global collaboration with Dua Lipa seamlessly combines Western and K-pop influences, creating a catchy and cross-cultural hit

Kiss and Make Up (with Dua Lipa)

Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial

A heartfelt anthem exploring the complexities of love, featuring BLACKPINK's signature blend of emotive vocals and dynamic beats

Lovesick Girls

Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial

Infused with a sense of urgency and flirtatious energy, it showcases BLACKPINK's versatility, effortlessly transitioning between genres while maintaining an addictive sound

As If It's Your Last

Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial

The lead single from the group’s sophomore studio album Born Pink, with its hip hop and electronic dance music it was nominated for various awards

Pink Venom 

Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial

A fierce anthem that highlights BLACKPINK's unapologetic attitude, featuring bold lyrics and a powerful beat that resonates with fans worldwide

Pretty Savage

Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial

Playing with Fire

Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial

A fiery blend of EDM and pop, it showcases BLACKPINK’s edgy side with a powerful chorus and a captivating blend of vocals and rap

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here