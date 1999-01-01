Heading 3

Most Popular Gen-Z
 K-pop Idols

Hemelin Darlong

june 29, 2023

Entertainment

Yunjin is a Gen Z member of LE SSERAFIM and was born in the year 2001. Her nationality is Korean-American and she debuted in the year 2022

Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM

Image: Yunjin’s Instagram

Felix from Stray Kids was born in 2000, he is a Korean-Australian and he debuted in the year 2018

Felix from Stray Kids

Image: Stray Kids’ Instagram

Ningning is another Gen Z member from aespa, she’s 20 years as of 2023 and she debuted in the year 2016

Ningning from aespa

Image: Ningning’s Instagram

Haechan was born in 2000, and debuted with NCT in the year 2016

Haechan from NCT

Image: Haechan’s Instagram

Hyein is one of the youngest K-pop members to date. She was born in 2008, which makes her 15 years as of 2023

Hyein from NewJeans

Image: NewJeans’ Instagram

Soobin is the leader of the K-pop boy band TXT. Born in 2000 making him 23 as of 2023

Soobin from TXT

Image: Soobin’s Instagram

Jungkook, the maknae of BTS, was born in 1997, which makes him 25 years as of 2023. He is one of the most popular K-pop idols. 

Jungkook from BTS

Image: BTS’ Instagram

Jang Won Young is also one of the youngest K-pop idols to become so massively popular, she debuted in 2018 when she was only 14. 

Won Young From IVE

Image: Jang Won Young’s Instagram

Tzuyu was born in 1999 and she is the only Taiwanese member from TWICE. She debuted in the year 2015 when she was only 16.

Tzuyu From TWICE 

Image: Tzuyu’s Instagram

He was born in 1999 and was the first member of the group TXT to be introduced. He debuted in the year 2019 at the age of 19

Yeonjun from TXT

Image: Yeonjun’s Instagram

