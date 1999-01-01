Yunjin is a Gen Z member of LE SSERAFIM and was born in the year 2001. Her nationality is Korean-American and she debuted in the year 2022
Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM
Image: Yunjin’s Instagram
Felix from Stray Kids was born in 2000, he is a Korean-Australian and he debuted in the year 2018
Felix from Stray Kids
Image: Stray Kids’ Instagram
Ningning is another Gen Z member from aespa, she’s 20 years as of 2023 and she debuted in the year 2016
Ningning from aespa
Image: Ningning’s Instagram
Haechan was born in 2000, and debuted with NCT in the year 2016
Haechan from NCT
Image: Haechan’s Instagram
Hyein is one of the youngest K-pop members to date. She was born in 2008, which makes her 15 years as of 2023
Hyein from NewJeans
Image: NewJeans’ Instagram
Soobin is the leader of the K-pop boy band TXT. Born in 2000 making him 23 as of 2023
Soobin from TXT
Image: Soobin’s Instagram
Jungkook, the maknae of BTS, was born in 1997, which makes him 25 years as of 2023. He is one of the most popular K-pop idols.
Jungkook from BTS
Image: BTS’ Instagram
Jang Won Young is also one of the youngest K-pop idols to become so massively popular, she debuted in 2018 when she was only 14.
Won Young From IVE
Image: Jang Won Young’s Instagram
Tzuyu was born in 1999 and she is the only Taiwanese member from TWICE. She debuted in the year 2015 when she was only 16.
Tzuyu From TWICE
Image: Tzuyu’s Instagram
He was born in 1999 and was the first member of the group TXT to be introduced. He debuted in the year 2019 at the age of 19
Yeonjun from TXT
Image: Yeonjun’s Instagram