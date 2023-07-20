Heading 3

Most popular Indian web series

The Aditya Roy Kapur starred has been talk of the town since it release and has received immense love

Night Manager

Image: Anil Kapoor’s Instagram

The Raj & DK directorial web show is an action thriller while it first 2 season were a blockbuster

Family Man

Image : Manoj Bajpayee’s Instagram

The Kaleen Bhaiyya and Guddu starring series has received love for its first two seasons while fans wait for the 3rd sequel

Mirzapur 

Image : Pankaj Tripathi’s Instagram

The Indian teen drama based on the book When Dimple Met Rishi has been a hit for its first 2 season while season 3 has been announced

Mismatched

Video: Prajakta Koli’s Instagram

Sushmita Sen made her OTT debut with her blockbuster series Aarya on Disney+Hotstar

Aarya 

Image : Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

The web series produced by Anushka Sharma is a crime thriller and fans wait for its next sequel

Pataal Lok 

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

The Bobby Deol starring series is a crime drama which keeps you hooked up till the end and has received love

Aashram

Image: Bobby Deol’s Instagram

The drama series based on life of journalist and their struggles inspired by the book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, by Jigna Vora

Scoop

Image: Karishma Tanna’s Instagram

The series on Amazon Prime based on an artist who makes fake currency notes is a crime thiller which keeps you hooked till the end

Farzi

Image: Raj & DK’s Instagram

The Hansal Mehta web show based on the stock market Big Bull during the 1990’s Harshad Mehta was the most viewed show during the pandemic

Scam 1992

Image: Hansal Mehta’s Instagram

