Hitarthi Shah
entertainment
JULY 20, 2023
Most popular Indian web series
The Aditya Roy Kapur starred has been talk of the town since it release and has received immense love
Night Manager
Image: Anil Kapoor’s Instagram
The Raj & DK directorial web show is an action thriller while it first 2 season were a blockbuster
Family Man
Image : Manoj Bajpayee’s Instagram
The Kaleen Bhaiyya and Guddu starring series has received love for its first two seasons while fans wait for the 3rd sequel
Mirzapur
Image : Pankaj Tripathi’s Instagram
The Indian teen drama based on the book When Dimple Met Rishi has been a hit for its first 2 season while season 3 has been announced
Mismatched
Video: Prajakta Koli’s Instagram
Sushmita Sen made her OTT debut with her blockbuster series Aarya on Disney+Hotstar
Aarya
Image : Sushmita Sen’s Instagram
The web series produced by Anushka Sharma is a crime thriller and fans wait for its next sequel
Pataal Lok
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
The Bobby Deol starring series is a crime drama which keeps you hooked up till the end and has received love
Aashram
Image: Bobby Deol’s Instagram
The drama series based on life of journalist and their struggles inspired by the book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, by Jigna Vora
Scoop
Image: Karishma Tanna’s Instagram
The series on Amazon Prime based on an artist who makes fake currency notes is a crime thiller which keeps you hooked till the end
Farzi
Image: Raj & DK’s Instagram
The Hansal Mehta web show based on the stock market Big Bull during the 1990’s Harshad Mehta was the most viewed show during the pandemic
Scam 1992
Image: Hansal Mehta’s Instagram
