K-pop ship couples 2022
Vedangi Joshi
jan 11, 2023
Entertainment
Sorry Daragon shippers, but it looks like the two are nothing more than good friends!
Dara and G-dragon
Taemin and Naeun
They were “married” on the show, We Got Married’, and viewers loved the pairing
Super underrated K-drama actors
Super underrated Korean actresses
Also married as a part of the MBC variety show ‘We Got Married’, their virtual relationship was a fan favourite.
Yonghwa and Seohyun
Hani and Jackson's friendship blossomed whilst shooting for a reality series and they received love from viewers
Jackson and Hani
The two became everyone's ideal couple from ‘We Got Married’, with their personalities and styles totally matching
Joy and Sungjae
Jimin and Seulgi
While there has been no confirmation that the duo ever dated, fans started calling them 'SeulMin’ after they performed together
There's no truth to the baseless rumours of them dating but we do agree that they look cute together
Jisoo and Jin
V and Jennie became subjected to dating rumours in 2022 which went on for quite a few months
V and Jennie
Lisa and Jungkook
The ‘97 liners exchange pleasantries on meeting during K-pop events, so we can only hope for a good friendship
