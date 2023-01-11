Heading 3

K-pop ship couples 2022

Vedangi Joshi

jan 11, 2023

Entertainment 

 Sorry Daragon shippers, but it looks like the two are nothing more than good friends!

Dara and G-dragon

Image Credit : News1

Taemin and Naeun

They were “married” on the show, We Got Married’, and viewers loved the pairing 

Also married as a part of the MBC variety show ‘We Got Married’, their virtual relationship was a fan favourite.

Yonghwa and Seohyun

Hani and Jackson's friendship blossomed whilst shooting for a reality series and they received love from viewers

Jackson and Hani

The two became everyone's ideal couple from ‘We Got Married’, with their personalities and styles totally matching

Joy and Sungjae 

Jimin and Seulgi

While there has been no confirmation that the duo ever dated, fans started calling them 'SeulMin’ after they performed together

There's no truth to the baseless rumours of them dating but we do agree that they look cute together

Jisoo and Jin

V and Jennie became subjected to dating rumours in 2022 which went on for quite a few months

V and Jennie

Lisa and Jungkook 

The ‘97 liners exchange pleasantries on meeting during K-pop events, so we can only hope for a good friendship

