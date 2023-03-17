Most popular solo K-pop releases of 2023
Rover by Kai is an empowering song that urges listeners to embrace a wandering lifestyle, defying societal expectations. It allows Kai to deliver a jaw-dropping performance, celebrating a thrilling and unfathomable existence.
EXO’s Kai’s Rover
Image: EXO’s Instagram
BTS’ Jimin’s Like Crazy
Image: Jimin’s Instagram
Like Crazy is from Jimin's debut album, a mesmerizing synthesizer pop track with haunting lyrics. It explores loss and the desire to escape reality with its dreamy 1980s sound.
Seed is a beautiful and calming piano ballad by Taeyang. It touches on longing for the past while embracing new beginnings and staying by someone's side.
BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s Seed
Image: Taeyang’s Instagram
Golden Hour is a jaw-dropping hip-hop anthem with a touch of humor. Mark proudly references his viral cooking fail shown to Gordon Ramsey, showcasing self-confidence and self-mockery.
NCT Mark’s Golden Hour
Image: Mark’s Instagram
A song released on January 16 as a part of his debut album, it has already garnered 23.23 million streams in 2023.
BTS’ Jimins Alone
Image: Jimin’s Instagram
FLOWER is a stunning song that blends pop, dance, and trap genres. Its powerful lyrics depict conquering an unhealthy relationship with strength and boldness.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s FLOWER
Source: Jisoo’s Instagram
Former GFRIEND member Yuju's Without U is a touching acoustic single, expressing moving on from past relationships and the love for music.
YUJU’s Without You
Image: YUJU’s Instagram
Set Me Free Pt. 2 is the pre-release single from South Korean singer Jimin's debut solo studio album FACE, released on March 17, 2023.
BTS’ Jimin’s “Set Me Free”
Image: Jimin’s Instagram
On the Street is a lofi hip hop track by J-Hope of BTS in collaboration with American rapper J. Cole. Released as a digital single on March 3, 2023, it was produced by Pdogg.
BTS’ J-Hope’s On The Street
Image: J-Hope’s Instagram
Jinyoung's Cotton Candy is a jaw-dropping pop single with incredible songwriting and smooth vocals. It expresses affection for supporters and their joy, inviting them to stay by his side.
GOT7’s Jinyoung’s Cotton Candy
Image: Jinyoung’s Instagram