Most popular songs of Red Velvet
A summer anthem, Red Flavor is a burst of fruity melodies and infectious energy, capturing the essence of the season and becoming an instant hit
Image: Instagram- redvelvet.smtown
Red Flavor
With its sultry R&B vibes and sleek choreography, Bad Boy showcases Red Velvet's mature side, earning praise for its captivating visuals and smooth production
Image: Instagram- redvelvet.smtown
Bad Boy
An emotionally charged track, Psycho combines haunting melodies with powerful vocals, leaving a lasting impact and becoming a fan-favorite
Image: Instagram- redvelvet.smtown
Psycho
Known for its quirky lyrics and upbeat tempo, Dumb Dumb is a playful and energetic track that has become synonymous with Red Velvet's signature style
Dumb Dumb
Image: Instagram- redvelvet.smtown
Blending sweet and edgy elements, Ice Cream Cake is a catchy fusion of pop and electronic beats, showcasing Red Velvet's versatility
Ice Cream Cake
Image: Instagram- redvelvet.smtown
Peek-A-Boo
Image: Instagram- redvelvet.smtown
With its unique sound and captivating storyline, Peek-A-Boo is a testament to Red Velvet's ability to experiment with different genres while maintaining their trademark charm
This upbeat and whimsical track features Red Velvet's harmonious vocals, coupled with an addictive chorus, making it a standout in their repertoire
Russian Roulette
Image: Instagram- redvelvet.smtown
A lively and colorful anthem, Power Up embraces a fun and energetic vibe, embodying the group's ability to deliver feel-good music
Power Up
Image: Instagram- redvelvet.smtown
Known for its unconventional structure and vibrant sound, Zimzalabim is a high-energy track that showcases Red Velvet's willingness to push creative boundaries
Zimzalabim
Image: Instagram- redvelvet.smtown
Click Here
The infectious energy and catchy chorus of Rookie contributed to its popularity, marking another successful addition to Red Velvet's repertoire
Rookie
Image: Instagram- redvelvet.smtown