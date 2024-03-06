Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 06, 2024
Most Popular South-Indian Actresses
Known for her looks and demeanor, Pooja Hegde is among the most popular names down South. She is also doing multiple projects in Hindi Cinema
Pooja Hegde
Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
Anushka Shetty is one of the top names in Telugu cinema. The actress has showcased her acting brilliantly in the Baahubali movie franchise and Bhaagamathie, among others
Image: Anushka Shetty’s Instagram
Anushka Shetty
Who doesn't groove on Kaavalaava? Tamannaah is not only among the most popular actresses, but she is also among the hottest actresses down South
Video: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
When you hear beauty, Sai Pallavi’s face comes first in your mind. Soon to play Mata Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, Sai Pallavi is very popular and has a solid fan base down South
Sai Pallavi
Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram
Samantha made everyone shake their legs on the Oo Antava song of Allu Arjun's Pushpa. The actress is known for her strong voice, bold moves, and intense performances
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Samantha’s Instagram
Fondly called the National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna is among the most popular actresses in India. Last seen donning a powerful role in Animal, the actress is now doing Pan-India movies
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram
Kajal Agarwal holds a strong fan base down South. She has also been part of a few Hindi movies- Singham, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, and Special 26
Kajal Agarwal
Image: Kajal Agarwal’s Instagram
Last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Trisha Krishnan has ruled the industry for a long time. With Thug Life and VidaaMuyarchi, she holds the best upcoming movie lineup right now
Trisha Krishnan
Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
Nayanthara is called Lady Superstar down South. The actress has a loyal fan base and is among the most popular actresses of today's time
Nayanthara
Image: Nayanthara’s Instagram
Sreeleela
Image: Sreeleela’s Instagram
Sreeleela has become a sensation in South Film Industries. She was last seen in Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and holds some big projects with the Top superstars
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.