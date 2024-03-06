Heading 3

March 06, 2024

Most Popular South-Indian Actresses

Known for her looks and demeanor, Pooja Hegde is among the most popular names down South. She is also doing multiple projects in Hindi Cinema 

Pooja Hegde 

Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Anushka Shetty is one of the top names in Telugu cinema. The actress has showcased her acting brilliantly in the Baahubali movie franchise and Bhaagamathie, among others 

Image: Anushka Shetty’s Instagram

Anushka Shetty 

Who doesn't groove on Kaavalaava? Tamannaah is not only among the most popular actresses, but she is also among the hottest actresses down South 

Video: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram 

Tamannaah Bhatia

When you hear beauty, Sai Pallavi’s face comes first in your mind. Soon to play Mata Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, Sai Pallavi is very popular and has a solid fan base down South 

Sai Pallavi 

Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram 

Samantha made everyone shake their legs on the Oo Antava song of Allu Arjun's Pushpa. The actress is known for her strong voice, bold moves, and intense performances

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 

Image: Samantha’s Instagram 

Fondly called the National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna is among the most popular actresses in India. Last seen donning a powerful role in Animal, the actress is now doing Pan-India movies 

 Rashmika Mandanna 

Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram 

Kajal Agarwal holds a strong fan base down South. She has also been part of a few Hindi movies- Singham, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, and Special 26 

Kajal Agarwal 

Image: Kajal Agarwal’s Instagram 

Last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Trisha Krishnan has ruled the industry for a long time. With Thug Life and VidaaMuyarchi, she holds the best upcoming movie lineup right now 

Trisha Krishnan 

Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram 

Nayanthara is called Lady Superstar down South. The actress has a loyal fan base and is among the most popular actresses of today's time 

Nayanthara

Image: Nayanthara’s Instagram 

Sreeleela 

Image: Sreeleela’s Instagram 

Sreeleela has become a sensation in South Film Industries. She was last seen in Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and holds some big projects with the Top superstars 

