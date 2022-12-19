Heading 3

Most popular South stars as per IMDb

Prachi Malhotra

DEC 19, 2022

As the year 2022 is almost over, IMDb has released the list of the most popular Indian stars

IMDb releases the most popular list 

It would not be wrong to say that the South celebs absolutely dominated the list with some top slots bagged by the most bankable stars

South domination

Versatile star Dhanush was on top of the list. He recently made his Hollywood debut with the action-packed spy thriller, The Gray Man. His role in the Russo Brothers directorial was much appreciated

Dhanush

On number 4 is none other than Ram Charan, who recently delivered a phenomenal hit in the form of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR

Ram Charan

Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu secured the 5th spot with the help of her box office success in 2022 and of course, her charisma

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The 8th position was secured by RRR star Jr NTR who is enjoying one of the best phases of his career at the moment

Jr NTR

Allu Arjun also made it to the list as he won over the viewers with his role as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise, alongside Rashmika Mandanna

Allu Arjun

Yash once again proved his mettle as an actor with the second installment of the KGF franchise, KGF: Chapter 2

Yash

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also bagged some top spots on the list

Bollywood divas

Other B-town celebs like Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan were on the 7th and 6th positions respectively

Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan

