DEC 19, 2022
Image: Instagram
As the year 2022 is almost over, IMDb has released the list of the most popular Indian stars
IMDb releases the most popular list
Image: Instagram
It would not be wrong to say that the South celebs absolutely dominated the list with some top slots bagged by the most bankable stars
South domination
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Versatile star Dhanush was on top of the list. He recently made his Hollywood debut with the action-packed spy thriller, The Gray Man. His role in the Russo Brothers directorial was much appreciated
Dhanush
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
On number 4 is none other than Ram Charan, who recently delivered a phenomenal hit in the form of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR
Ram Charan
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu secured the 5th spot with the help of her box office success in 2022 and of course, her charisma
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
The 8th position was secured by RRR star Jr NTR who is enjoying one of the best phases of his career at the moment
Jr NTR
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun also made it to the list as he won over the viewers with his role as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise, alongside Rashmika Mandanna
Allu Arjun
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash once again proved his mettle as an actor with the second installment of the KGF franchise, KGF: Chapter 2
Yash
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also bagged some top spots on the list
Bollywood divas
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Other B-town celebs like Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan were on the 7th and 6th positions respectively
Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Samantha's dramatic ensembles