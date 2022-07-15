Heading 3
Most scandalous Hollywood love affairs
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 16, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's real-life romance after working on Mr and Mrs. Smith was a shocking one and it eventually ended in the actor getting divorced from wife Jennifer Aniston
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Image: Getty Images
Jude Law who was engaged to actress Sienna Miller reportedly cheated on with his children's nanny, the three kids he shared with ex-wife Sadie Frost
Jude Law and Sienna Miller
Image: Getty Images
Meg Ryan reportedly had an affair with her Proof of Life co-star Russell Crowe while still married to her husband Dennis Quaid
Meg Ryan and Russell Crowe
Image: Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla rekindled their romance when they were still in high-profile relationships. The couple eventually got married in 2005
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
Image: Getty Images
Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley broke up after the actor cheated on her with Divine Brown in 1995
Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley
Image: Getty Images
Reportedly it was Alex Rodriguez's 2008 affair with Madonna that caused his marriage with Cynthia Scurtis to end
Madonna and Alex Rodriguez
Image: Getty Images
Arnold Schwarzenegger had an affair with his longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena and also fathered a child with her, son Joseph Baena
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Image: Getty Images
Billy Crudup left his pregnant then-wife, Mary Louise-Parker to date Claire Danes in 2003. The duo later called it quits after four years
Billy Crudup and Claire Danes
Image: Getty Images
During the course of his relationship with Khloe, Tristan Thompson was involved in multiple cheating scandals and also fathered a son with Maralee Nichols
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton reportedly got married in 1999 when the actor was in a steady relationship with Laura Dern
Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celeb Couples who never got married