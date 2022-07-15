Heading 3

Most scandalous Hollywood love affairs

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's real-life romance after working on Mr and Mrs. Smith was a shocking one and it eventually ended in the actor getting divorced from wife Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Image: Getty Images

Jude Law who was engaged to actress Sienna Miller reportedly cheated on with his children's nanny, the three kids he shared with ex-wife Sadie Frost

Jude Law and Sienna Miller

Image: Getty Images

Meg Ryan reportedly had an affair with her Proof of Life co-star Russell Crowe while still married to her husband Dennis Quaid

Meg Ryan and Russell Crowe

Image: Getty Images

Prince Charles and Camilla rekindled their romance when they were still in high-profile relationships. The couple eventually got married in 2005

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

Image: Getty Images

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley broke up after the actor cheated on her with Divine Brown in 1995

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley

Image: Getty Images

Reportedly it was Alex Rodriguez's 2008 affair with Madonna that caused his marriage with Cynthia Scurtis to end

Madonna and Alex Rodriguez

Image: Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger had an affair with his longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena and also fathered a child with her, son Joseph Baena

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Image: Getty Images

Billy Crudup left his pregnant then-wife, Mary Louise-Parker to date Claire Danes in 2003. The duo later called it quits after four years

Billy Crudup and Claire Danes

Image: Getty Images

During the course of his relationship with Khloe, Tristan Thompson was involved in multiple cheating scandals and also fathered a son with Maralee Nichols

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Image: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton reportedly got married in 1999 when the actor was in a steady relationship with Laura Dern

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

