Most searched celebs in 2021

DEC 6, 2021

Sidharth Shukla

The late actor shocked everyone due to his sudden demise and left everyone shattered

(Source- Sidharth Shukla Instagram)

He tops the list and is the year's most searched celebrity

(Source- Sidharth Shukla Instagram)

Salman Khan

The actor marked his two releases this year with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Antim: The Final Truth

(Source- Salman Khan Instagram)

He ranked second on the list of the most searched celebrities

(Source- Salman khan Instagram)

Allu Arjun

The South sensation is set to star in Pushpa: The Rise, which will release this month

(Source- Allu Arjun Instagram)

He secured third place on the list of the most searched celebrities

(Source- Allu Arjun Instagram)

Puneeth Rajkumar

The Kannada superstar passed away this year, leaving everyone in a state of shock

(Source- Puneeth Rajkumar Instagram)

He is ranked fourth on the list of the most searched celebs

(Source- Puneeth Rajkumar Instagram)

Dilip Kumar

The veteran actor, Dilip Kumar left for his heavenly abode at the age of 98 earlier this year

(Source- Pinkvilla)

He marked the fifth place on the list of most searched celebs as a final tribute by his fans

(Source- Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

