Most searched celebs in 2021

DEC 6, 2021
Sidharth Shukla
The late actor shocked everyone due to his sudden demise and left everyone shattered
(Source- Sidharth Shukla Instagram)
He tops the list and is the year's most searched celebrity
(Source- Sidharth Shukla Instagram)
Salman Khan
The actor marked his two releases this year with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Antim: The Final Truth
(Source- Salman Khan Instagram)
He ranked second on the list of the most searched celebrities
(Source- Salman khan Instagram)
Allu Arjun
The South sensation is set to star in Pushpa: The Rise, which will release this month
(Source- Allu Arjun Instagram)
He secured third place on the list of the most searched celebrities
(Source- Allu Arjun Instagram)
Puneeth Rajkumar
The Kannada superstar passed away this year, leaving everyone in a state of shock
(Source- Puneeth Rajkumar Instagram)
He is ranked fourth on the list of the most searched celebs
(Source- Puneeth Rajkumar Instagram)
Dilip Kumar
The veteran actor, Dilip Kumar left for his heavenly abode at the age of 98 earlier this year
(Source- Pinkvilla)
He marked the fifth place on the list of most searched celebs as a final tribute by his fans
(Source- Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)
