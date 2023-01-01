Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 05, 2023

Entertainment

Most-searched female K-pop Idols in 2023

Charismatic leader of aespa, Karina captivates with her dynamic stage presence and ethereal beauty, setting trends worldwide

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Karina (aespa)

Image:  Starship Entertainment.

Wonyoung (IVE)

BLACKPINK's style icon, Jennie, enchants with her fierce rap and chic fashion, a global trendsetter and a force to be reckoned with

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

IVE's versatile Yujin, with her powerful vocals and dance skills, commands attention, solidifying her status as a multifaceted K-pop sensation

Image:  Starship Entertainment.

Yujin (IVE)

Graceful and talented, Chaewon of LE SSERAFIM captivates with her angelic vocals and elegant charm, carving her place in the K-pop realm

Image:  Mystic Story.

Chaewon (LE SSERAFIM)

Aespa's Winter enchants with her enchanting vocals and magnetic stage presence, contributing to the group's futuristic allure

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Winter (aespa)

BLACKPINK's visual queen, Jisoo, mesmerizes with her stunning visuals and honey-like vocals, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

NewJeans' powerhouse, Haerin, impresses with her soulful voice and dynamic performances, emerging as a rising star in the evolving K-pop landscape

Image:  ADOR

Haerin (NewJeans)

LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha, with her charismatic presence and versatile talents, adds a unique flavor to the group's musical tapestry

Image:  Mystic Story.

Kazuha (LE SSERAFIM)

Renowned as the rap queen, BLACKPINK's Lisa shines with her unparalleled rap skills and mesmerizing dance, a global sensation

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

