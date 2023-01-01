Most-searched female K-pop Idols in 2023
Charismatic leader of aespa, Karina captivates with her dynamic stage presence and ethereal beauty, setting trends worldwide
Image: SM Entertainment.
Karina (aespa)
Bond over shared passions as you cook up a delightful meal together, igniting new flavors and connections
Image: Starship Entertainment.
Wonyoung (IVE)
BLACKPINK's style icon, Jennie, enchants with her fierce rap and chic fashion, a global trendsetter and a force to be reckoned with
Image: YG Entertainment.
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
IVE's versatile Yujin, with her powerful vocals and dance skills, commands attention, solidifying her status as a multifaceted K-pop sensation
Image: Starship Entertainment.
Yujin (IVE)
Graceful and talented, Chaewon of LE SSERAFIM captivates with her angelic vocals and elegant charm, carving her place in the K-pop realm
Image: Mystic Story.
Chaewon (LE SSERAFIM)
Aespa's Winter enchants with her enchanting vocals and magnetic stage presence, contributing to the group's futuristic allure
Image: SM Entertainment.
Winter (aespa)
BLACKPINK's visual queen, Jisoo, mesmerizes with her stunning visuals and honey-like vocals, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage
Image: YG Entertainment.
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
NewJeans' powerhouse, Haerin, impresses with her soulful voice and dynamic performances, emerging as a rising star in the evolving K-pop landscape
Image: ADOR
Haerin (NewJeans)
LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha, with her charismatic presence and versatile talents, adds a unique flavor to the group's musical tapestry
Image: Mystic Story.
Kazuha (LE SSERAFIM)
Click Here
Renowned as the rap queen, BLACKPINK's Lisa shines with her unparalleled rap skills and mesmerizing dance, a global sensation
Image: YG Entertainment.
Lisa (BLACKPINK)