Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 15, 2023

Entertainment

Most searched K-drama actors in December

Heartthrob of True Beauty, Eun Woo charms with his dazzling visuals and versatile acting. A rising star capturing hearts with his magnetic presence

Image: MBC

Cha Eun Woo

From Navillera to Love Alarm, Kang's captivating performances resonate. His charisma and talent make him a sought-after leading man in the K-drama scene

Image: JTBC

Song Kang

Action-packed charisma defines Wook. From Healer to Melting Me Softly, he seamlessly transitions between genres, leaving audiences spellbound with each role

Image: SBS

Ji Chang Wook

Image: JTBC

Lim YoonA

Versatility defines Sun's career, from fantasy Angel's Last Mission: Love to historical Mr. Queen. Her compelling performances earn her widespread admiration

Shin Hye Sun

Image: tvN

Known for her infectious energy and stellar performances, Bo Young's charm shines in Doom at Your Service and leaves a lasting impression on audiences

Image: tvN

Park Bo Young

Suzy continues to captivate hearts in Start-Up. Her beauty, coupled with compelling acting, solidifies her status as one of the most searched K-drama actors

Image: tvN

Bae Suzy

A rising star with a diverse repertoire, Yoo Jung shines in Clean with Passion for Now. Her talent and youthful charm resonate with a wide audience

Image: SBS

Kim Yoo Jung

With a commanding presence in The Ghost Detective, Eun Bin's compelling performances and grace make her a noteworthy figure in the K-drama landscape

Image: tvN

Park Eun Bin

From Extraordinary You to She Would Never Know, Rowoon's towering height and magnetic aura make him a sought-after leading man, drawing viewers with his undeniable charisma

Image: JTBC

Rowoon

