Most searched K-drama actors in December
Heartthrob of True Beauty, Eun Woo charms with his dazzling visuals and versatile acting. A rising star capturing hearts with his magnetic presence
Image: MBC
Cha Eun Woo
From Navillera to Love Alarm, Kang's captivating performances resonate. His charisma and talent make him a sought-after leading man in the K-drama scene
Image: JTBC
Song Kang
Action-packed charisma defines Wook. From Healer to Melting Me Softly, he seamlessly transitions between genres, leaving audiences spellbound with each role
Image: SBS
Ji Chang Wook

Image: JTBC
Lim YoonA
Versatility defines Sun's career, from fantasy Angel's Last Mission: Love to historical Mr. Queen. Her compelling performances earn her widespread admiration
Shin Hye Sun
Image: tvN
Known for her infectious energy and stellar performances, Bo Young's charm shines in Doom at Your Service and leaves a lasting impression on audiences
Image: tvN
Park Bo Young
Suzy continues to captivate hearts in Start-Up. Her beauty, coupled with compelling acting, solidifies her status as one of the most searched K-drama actors
Image: tvN
Bae Suzy
A rising star with a diverse repertoire, Yoo Jung shines in Clean with Passion for Now. Her talent and youthful charm resonate with a wide audience
Image: SBS
Kim Yoo Jung
With a commanding presence in The Ghost Detective, Eun Bin's compelling performances and grace make her a noteworthy figure in the K-drama landscape
Image: tvN
Park Eun Bin
From Extraordinary You to She Would Never Know, Rowoon's towering height and magnetic aura make him a sought-after leading man, drawing viewers with his undeniable charisma
Image: JTBC
Rowoon