Most soothing K-pop songs to comfort you!
A comforting melody that embraces you like a warm hug, Spring Day weaves poignant lyrics with ethereal vocals, offering solace.
Spring Day by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
IU's gentle voice in Through the Night creates a serene lullaby, calming the soul. The acoustic simplicity and heartfelt lyrics make it a comforting masterpiece
Through the Night by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
A heavenly ballad, Angel by EXO soothes with harmonious vocals and delicate instrumentals. The lyrics speak of solace and protection, providing a comforting sanctuary
Angel by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment.
With poignant lyrics and a melodic embrace, DAY6's You Were Beautiful offers solace. The emotional rock ballad is a comforting companion during reflective moments
You Were Beautiful by DAY6:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
IZONE's Dear Name captures hearts with its gentle orchestration and emotional vocals. The soothing ballad reflects on longing, providing a comforting refuge.
Dear Name by IZONE:
Image: Off the Record Entertainment.
Kai’s Peaches delivers a serene atmosphere with dreamy vocals and calming beats. The soothing track is a musical balm, offering relaxation and warmth.
Peaches by Kai:
Image: SM Entertainment.
NELL's emotive Time Walking on Memories creates a nostalgic embrace. The calming rock ballad invites reflection, providing a comforting journey through time
Time Walking on Memories by NELL:
Image: Space Bohemian.
iKON's poignant ballad, Goodbye Road, offers solace with its emotional lyrics and gentle melody, creating a comforting and introspective atmosphere
Goodbye Road by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment.
BTS's introspective Blue & Grey envelops listeners with emotional depth. The soothing ballad, reflecting on feelings of melancholy, provides a comforting space for introspection
Blue & Grey by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
From the Goblin OST, this duet exudes comfort. Chanyeol's rap and Punch's vocals blend seamlessly, creating a soothing track that resonates with emotional warmth
Stay With Me by Chanyeol and Punch:
Image: SM Entertainment.