 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 20, 2023

Entertainment

Most soothing K-pop songs to comfort you!

A comforting melody that embraces you like a warm hug, Spring Day weaves poignant lyrics with ethereal vocals, offering solace.

Spring Day by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

IU's gentle voice in Through the Night creates a serene lullaby, calming the soul. The acoustic simplicity and heartfelt lyrics make it a comforting masterpiece

Through the Night by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

A heavenly ballad, Angel by EXO soothes with harmonious vocals and delicate instrumentals. The lyrics speak of solace and protection, providing a comforting sanctuary

Angel by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

With poignant lyrics and a melodic embrace, DAY6's You Were Beautiful offers solace. The emotional rock ballad is a comforting companion during reflective moments

 You Were Beautiful by DAY6: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

IZONE's Dear Name captures hearts with its gentle orchestration and emotional vocals. The soothing ballad reflects on longing, providing a comforting refuge. 

Dear Name by IZONE: 

Image: Off the Record Entertainment.

Kai’s Peaches delivers a serene atmosphere with dreamy vocals and calming beats. The soothing track is a musical balm, offering relaxation and warmth. 

Peaches by Kai: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

NELL's emotive Time Walking on Memories creates a nostalgic embrace. The calming rock ballad invites reflection, providing a comforting journey through time

Time Walking on Memories by NELL: 

Image: Space Bohemian.

iKON's poignant ballad, Goodbye Road, offers solace with its emotional lyrics and gentle melody, creating a comforting and introspective atmosphere

Goodbye Road by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

BTS's introspective Blue & Grey envelops listeners with emotional depth. The soothing ballad, reflecting on feelings of melancholy, provides a comforting space for introspection

Blue & Grey by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

From the Goblin OST, this duet exudes comfort. Chanyeol's rap and Punch's vocals blend seamlessly, creating a soothing track that resonates with emotional warmth

Stay With Me by Chanyeol and Punch: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

