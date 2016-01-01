Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 21, 2023

Entertainment

Most streamed BLACKPINK songs on Spotify

A fierce and empowering anthem with a catchy melody and powerful rap verses

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That (2020)

A dark and edgy track with a heavy beat and rebellious lyrics

Image: YG Entertainment

Kill This Love (2019)

BLACKPINK's signature song is a bold and confident statement with a catchy hook and iconic music video

DDU-DU DDU-DU (2018)

Image: YG Entertainment

A powerful and addictive track that blends elements of hip-hop, pop, and traditional Korean music

Image: YG Entertainment

Pink Venom (2022)

A collaboration with Dua Lipa, this song is a playful and upbeat pop track with a catchy melody and sweet lyrics

Kiss and Make Up (2018)

Image: YG Entertainment

Shut Down (2022)

Image: YG Entertainment

A bold and energetic track with a powerful beat and empowering lyrics.

A collaboration with Selena Gomez, this song is a fun and flirty pop track with a catchy melody and summery vibes

Image: YG Entertainment

 Ice Cream (2020)

A sweet and romantic pop track with a catchy melody and heartwarming lyrics

Image: YG Entertainment

As If It's Your Last (2017)

A relatable and vulnerable ballad about heartbreak and healing

Lovesick Girls (2020)

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's debut song is a high-energy and upbeat pop track with a catchy melody and empowering lyrics

Image: YG Entertainment

Boombayah (2016)

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here