Most streamed BLACKPINK songs on Spotify
A fierce and empowering anthem with a catchy melody and powerful rap verses
How You Like That (2020)
A dark and edgy track with a heavy beat and rebellious lyrics
Kill This Love (2019)
BLACKPINK's signature song is a bold and confident statement with a catchy hook and iconic music video
DDU-DU DDU-DU (2018)
A powerful and addictive track that blends elements of hip-hop, pop, and traditional Korean music
Pink Venom (2022)
A collaboration with Dua Lipa, this song is a playful and upbeat pop track with a catchy melody and sweet lyrics
Kiss and Make Up (2018)
Shut Down (2022)
A bold and energetic track with a powerful beat and empowering lyrics.
A collaboration with Selena Gomez, this song is a fun and flirty pop track with a catchy melody and summery vibes
Ice Cream (2020)
A sweet and romantic pop track with a catchy melody and heartwarming lyrics
As If It's Your Last (2017)
A relatable and vulnerable ballad about heartbreak and healing
Lovesick Girls (2020)
BLACKPINK's debut song is a high-energy and upbeat pop track with a catchy melody and empowering lyrics
Boombayah (2016)