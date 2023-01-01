Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 24 2023

Entertainment

Most streamed BTS songs in 2023

A disco-pop song with bright and infectious sounds, a lighthearted feel, and an addictive chorus

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Dynamite 

A smooth and funky pop song with a catchy melody and playful lyrics

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Butter 

A pop song with a sweet and dreamy melody, and heartfelt lyrics about love

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Boy With Luv (feat Halsey) 

A pop rock song with a powerful and uplifting message about unity and love

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

My Universe (by BTS and Coldplay) 

A pop song with a dark and mysterious vibe, and lyrics about the pain and confusion of love

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fake Love 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A pop ballad with a comforting and uplifting message about hope and resilience in the face of adversity

Life Goes On 

A feel-good pop song with a catchy melody and positive lyrics about freedom and self-expression

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Permission to Dance 

A pop song with a powerful and energetic beat, and lyrics about the unique identity and bond of BTS and their fans

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

DNA

A pop song with a dark and sensual vibe, and lyrics about the temptation and danger of desire

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Blood Sweat & Tears 

A pop ballad with a dreamy and ethereal sound, and lyrics about the feeling of falling in love

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Euphoria 

