Most streamed BTS songs in 2023
A disco-pop song with bright and infectious sounds, a lighthearted feel, and an addictive chorus
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite
A smooth and funky pop song with a catchy melody and playful lyrics
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Butter
A pop song with a sweet and dreamy melody, and heartfelt lyrics about love
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Boy With Luv (feat Halsey)
A pop rock song with a powerful and uplifting message about unity and love
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
My Universe (by BTS and Coldplay)
A pop song with a dark and mysterious vibe, and lyrics about the pain and confusion of love
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fake Love
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A pop ballad with a comforting and uplifting message about hope and resilience in the face of adversity
Life Goes On
A feel-good pop song with a catchy melody and positive lyrics about freedom and self-expression
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Permission to Dance
A pop song with a powerful and energetic beat, and lyrics about the unique identity and bond of BTS and their fans
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
DNA
A pop song with a dark and sensual vibe, and lyrics about the temptation and danger of desire
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Blood Sweat & Tears
A pop ballad with a dreamy and ethereal sound, and lyrics about the feeling of falling in love
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Euphoria