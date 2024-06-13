Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
ENTERTAINMENT
JUNE 13, 2024
Most Thrilling Anime Series Based on Aliens
Join bounty hunter Spike Spiegel and his crew as they chase criminals across the galaxy in this space-western classic
Cowboy Bebop
Teenagers pilot giant robots to protect Earth from mysterious alien beings known as Angels in this psychological mecha anime
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Follow the misadventures of Dandy, a carefree alien hunter, as he searches the universe for undiscovered species
Space Dandy
After dying in a train accident, Kei Kurono and others find themselves in a game where they must hunt down aliens to survive
Gantz
Shinichi Izumi battles parasitic aliens that take over human bodies, with the help of his own symbiotic alien, Migi
Parasyte: The Maxim
Genetically enhanced humans are sent to Mars to battle humanoid cockroaches in this intense sci-fi series
Terra Formars
Survivors of Earth live on a massive spaceship and battle against shape-shifting aliens known as Gauna
Knights of Sidonia
Gene Starwind and his crew navigate space in search of treasure, fighting against pirates and aliens along the way
Outlaw Star
Humans and alien races battle for survival in this continuation of the Macross saga, with music playing a key role
Macross Frontier
Join the SOS Brigade, led by the eccentric Haruhi Suzumiya, as they unknowingly interact with aliens, time travelers, and espers
The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
