Sanjukta Choudhury

ENTERTAINMENT

JUNE 13, 2024

Most Thrilling Anime Series Based on Aliens


Join bounty hunter Spike Spiegel and his crew as they chase criminals across the galaxy in this space-western classic

 Cowboy Bebop

Teenagers pilot giant robots to protect Earth from mysterious alien beings known as Angels in this psychological mecha anime

 Neon Genesis Evangelion

Follow the misadventures of Dandy, a carefree alien hunter, as he searches the universe for undiscovered species

Space Dandy

After dying in a train accident, Kei Kurono and others find themselves in a game where they must hunt down aliens to survive

 Gantz

Shinichi Izumi battles parasitic aliens that take over human bodies, with the help of his own symbiotic alien, Migi

 Parasyte: The Maxim

Genetically enhanced humans are sent to Mars to battle humanoid cockroaches in this intense sci-fi series

Terra Formars

Survivors of Earth live on a massive spaceship and battle against shape-shifting aliens known as Gauna

 Knights of Sidonia

Gene Starwind and his crew navigate space in search of treasure, fighting against pirates and aliens along the way

Outlaw Star

Humans and alien races battle for survival in this continuation of the Macross saga, with music playing a key role

 Macross Frontier

Join the SOS Brigade, led by the eccentric Haruhi Suzumiya, as they unknowingly interact with aliens, time travelers, and espers

 The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

