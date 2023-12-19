Most tragic characters in Hollywood 

Alfie Allen’s portrayal of Theon Greyjoy showcases a character’s descent into tragedy, as he grapples with identity, betrayal, and brutal physical and psychological torture
Theon Greyjoy, Game of Thrones
Kat Graham’s Bonnie experiences numerous tragic events, including sacrificing herself to save others and facing the challenges of being a powerful witch
Bonnie Bennett, The Vampire Diaries
Harry’s godfather and a member of the Order of the Phoenix, Sirius leads a tragic life and faces a tragic end in the Battle of the Department of Mysteries
Sirius Black, Harry Potter
Wanda experiences personal tragedy, including the loss of her brother Pietro, and her grief and emotional struggles are explored in WandaVision
Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, MCU
Cheryl, portrayed by Madelaine Petsch, grapples with family secrets, including the abusive dynamics within the Blossom family, making her character’s journey complex and often tragic
Cheryl Blossom, Riverdale
From the beginning of the series, Will, portrayed by Noah Schnapp, faces the tragic experience of being trapped in the Upside Down, leading to psychological and physical consequences that persist throughout the series
Will Byers, Stranger Things
Snape’s life is filled with tragedy, including unrequited love, betrayal, and a lonely existence. His ultimate sacrifice and allegiance to Dumbledore contribute to his complex and tragic character
Severus Snape, Harry Potter
Matthew Davis’s Alaric undergoes significant tragedy, including losing loved ones and facing his own death multiple times, adding emotional depth to his character
Alaric Saltzman, The Vampire Diaries
Peter Parker/Spider-Man, MCU
Peter Parker faces the loss of his mentor Tony Stark, dealing with the grief of losing a father figure and everyone forgetting who he is at the end of No Way Home
Her relentless quest for justice transforms into a tragic tale of isolation and madness, casting a shadow over her once noble aspirations in Game of Thrones