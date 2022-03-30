Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 30, 2022
Most unique film promotions
Phillauri
While promoting Phillauri, Anushka played a prank on Kapil Sharma while he was getting ready for the show. The ghost was also designed to stand outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat in posters by the filmmakers
The Shah Rukh Khan starrer song Jabra Fan got extremely popular. Yash Raj Films decided to release it in eight different regional languages in order to increase Fan's promotional impact
Fan
Bobby Jasoos
In 2014, Vidya Balan dressed up as a beggar and sat outside the station alongside other actual beggars for her film Bobby Jasoos
Alia Bhatt took a ride on a double-decker bus in Mumbai to promote her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Happy New Year
The cast of Happy New Year took part in the SLAM tour, which lasted more than a month and promoted HNY ahead of Diwali in 2014
To promote his actor-brother Aparshakti Khurana's film Helmet, Ayushmann set out on a bicycle with a helmet
Helmet
Aamir Khan vanished and made occasional, disguised appearances in small towns around the country to promote his one-of-a-kind flick
3 Idiots
The Khiladi of Bollywood booked an entire train for promotion of his film Housefull 4. The train travelled from Mumbai to Delhi
Housefull 4
