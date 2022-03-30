 Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 30, 2022

Most unique film promotions

Phillauri

Image: IMDb

While promoting Phillauri, Anushka played a prank on Kapil Sharma while he was getting ready for the show. The ghost was also designed to stand outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat in posters by the filmmakers

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer song Jabra Fan got extremely popular. Yash Raj Films decided to release it in eight different regional languages in order to increase Fan's promotional impact

Image: IMDb

Fan

Bobby Jasoos

Image: IMDb

In 2014, Vidya Balan dressed up as a beggar and sat outside the station alongside other actual beggars for her film Bobby Jasoos

Alia Bhatt took a ride on a double-decker bus in Mumbai to promote her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Image: IMDb

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Happy New Year

Image: IMDb

The cast of Happy New Year took part in the SLAM tour, which lasted more than a month and promoted HNY ahead of Diwali in 2014

Image: IMDb

To promote his actor-brother Aparshakti Khurana's film Helmet, Ayushmann set out on a bicycle with a helmet

Helmet

Image: IMDb

Aamir Khan vanished and made occasional, disguised appearances in small towns around the country to promote his one-of-a-kind flick

3 Idiots

Image: IMDb

The Khiladi of Bollywood booked an entire train for promotion of his film Housefull 4. The train travelled from Mumbai to Delhi

Housefull 4

