 Sugandha Srivastava

july 07, 2023

Entertainment

Most Viewed BLACKPINK Music Videos

Released in 2018, this music video became BLACKPINK's first to surpass 2 billion views, showcasing their powerful visuals and captivating performances

DDU-DU DDU-DU

Source: YG Entertainment

Known for its intense and energetic choreography, this music video has garnered over 1.8 billion views since its release in 2019

Kill This Love

Source: YG Entertainment

This debut music video from 2016 has achieved over 1.6 billion views, showcasing BLACKPINK's charisma and talent right from the start

BOOMBAYAH

Source: YG Entertainment

Released in 2017, this vibrant and catchy music video has surpassed 1.2 billion 

As If It's Your Last

Source: YG Entertainment

This 2020 release quickly became a global hit, amassing over 1 billion views in a short period of time

How You Like That

Source: YG Entertainment

Known for its catchy whistle hook and stylish visuals, this music video has achieved over 850 million views since its release in 2016

Whistle

Source: YG Entertainment

With its combination of catchy melodies and captivating visuals, this music video has garnered over 800 million views

Playing with Fire

Source: YG Entertainment

Released in 2020, this emotionally charged music video has surpassed 700 million views

Lovesick Girls

Source: YG Entertainment

This fun and colorful collaboration with Selena Gomez has achieved over 850 million views since its release in 2020

Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)

Source: YG Entertainment

Known for its heartfelt lyrics and acoustic sound, this music video has garnered over 300 million views

Stay

Source: YG Entertainment

