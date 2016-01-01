Most Viewed BLACKPINK Music Videos
Released in 2018, this music video became BLACKPINK's first to surpass 2 billion views, showcasing their powerful visuals and captivating performances
DDU-DU DDU-DU
Source: YG Entertainment
Known for its intense and energetic choreography, this music video has garnered over 1.8 billion views since its release in 2019
Kill This Love
Source: YG Entertainment
This debut music video from 2016 has achieved over 1.6 billion views, showcasing BLACKPINK's charisma and talent right from the start
BOOMBAYAH
Source: YG Entertainment
Released in 2017, this vibrant and catchy music video has surpassed 1.2 billion
As If It's Your Last
Source: YG Entertainment
This 2020 release quickly became a global hit, amassing over 1 billion views in a short period of time
How You Like That
Source: YG Entertainment
Known for its catchy whistle hook and stylish visuals, this music video has achieved over 850 million views since its release in 2016
Whistle
Source: YG Entertainment
With its combination of catchy melodies and captivating visuals, this music video has garnered over 800 million views
Playing with Fire
Source: YG Entertainment
Released in 2020, this emotionally charged music video has surpassed 700 million views
Lovesick Girls
Source: YG Entertainment
This fun and colorful collaboration with Selena Gomez has achieved over 850 million views since its release in 2020
Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)
Source: YG Entertainment
Known for its heartfelt lyrics and acoustic sound, this music video has garnered over 300 million views
Stay
Source: YG Entertainment