Most Viewed BTS Music Videos
Released in 2020, this upbeat disco-pop track has become one of BTS's biggest hits, garnering over 1.2 billion views
Dynamite
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Released in 2019, this catchy and colorful music video has accumulated over 1.1 billion views
Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
This music video, released in 2017, showcases BTS's energetic choreography and has been viewed over 1.1 billion times
DNA
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Released in 2018, this emotional and introspective music video has surpassed 900 million views
Fake Love
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
With its powerful beat and dynamic performance, this remix version has garnered over 800 million views
MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
This vibrant and energetic music video, released in 2018, has achieved over 800 million views
Idol
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Known for its visually stunning and symbolic imagery, this music video has been viewed over 700 million times
Blood Sweat & Tears
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
With its high-energy choreography and catchy chorus, this music video has surpassed 600 million views
Fire
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
This emotionally charged music video has garnered over 500 million views
Save Me
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Known for its beautiful cinematography and poignant lyrics, this music video has achieved over 400 million views
Spring Day
Source: MBC