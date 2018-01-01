Heading 3

Most Viewed BTS Music Videos

Released in 2020, this upbeat disco-pop track has become one of BTS's biggest hits, garnering over 1.2 billion views

Dynamite

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Released in 2019, this catchy and colorful music video has accumulated over 1.1 billion views

Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

This music video, released in 2017, showcases BTS's energetic choreography and has been viewed over 1.1 billion times

DNA

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Released in 2018, this emotional and introspective music video has surpassed 900 million views

Fake Love

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

With its powerful beat and dynamic performance, this remix version has garnered over 800 million views

MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

This vibrant and energetic music video, released in 2018, has achieved over 800 million views

Idol

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Known for its visually stunning and symbolic imagery, this music video has been viewed over 700 million times

Blood Sweat & Tears

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

With its high-energy choreography and catchy chorus, this music video has surpassed 600 million views

Fire

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

This emotionally charged music video has garnered over 500 million views

Save Me

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Known for its beautiful cinematography and poignant lyrics, this music video has achieved over 400 million views

Spring Day

Source: MBC

