Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

January 30, 2024

Entertainment

Most viewed K-pop music videos

A cultural phenomenon that became the first YouTube video to reach one billion views. The quirky dance, catchy tune, and humorous visuals turned it into a global sensation

Image: PSY’s Instagram

PSY - Gangnam Style

They made history as the first K-pop girl group music video to surpass one billion views. The video's fierce visuals, high-energy choreography, and chic style resonated with fans worldwide

Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram

BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU

It captivated audiences with its powerful sound and visually stunning music video. The fierce choreography and impactful imagery made it a global hit

Image:  BLACKPINK’s Instagram

BLACKPINK - Kill This Love

A disco-pop anthem that became a global sensation. The music video's vibrant colors, retro aesthetics, and infectious dance moves contributed to its record-breaking success

BTS - Dynamite

Image: BTS’ Instagram

BTS's collaboration with Halsey created a buzz worldwide. The pastel-colored aesthetics, playful choreography, and the charismatic presence of the members contributed to its massive viewership

BTS - Boy With Luv

Image: BTS’ Instagram

BLACKPINK - Boombayah

Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram

The explosive debut with its energetic sound and visually captivating music video. The fierce choreography and the group’s undeniable charisma made it a standout hit

It follows the success of Gangnam Style with its catchy beats and playful charm, showcasing Psy's energetic style in a humorous music video that became a chart-topping hit

PSY - Gentleman

Image: PSY’s Instagram

DNA marked a significant milestone for BTS, showcasing their growth and international appeal. The music video's intricate visuals and symbolic elements added to its allure

BTS - DNA

Image: BTS’ Instagram

The music video’s sleek visuals, intense choreography, and the infusion of EDM elements contributed to its immense popularity

BTS - MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)

Image: BTS’ Instagram

A vibrant and upbeat song with a visually stunning music video. The members’ dynamic performances and the video’s colorful aesthetics charmed fans worldwide

BLACKPINK - As If It’s Your Last

Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here