Most viewed K-pop music videos
A cultural phenomenon that became the first YouTube video to reach one billion views. The quirky dance, catchy tune, and humorous visuals turned it into a global sensation
Image: PSY’s Instagram
PSY - Gangnam Style
They made history as the first K-pop girl group music video to surpass one billion views. The video's fierce visuals, high-energy choreography, and chic style resonated with fans worldwide
Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram
BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU
It captivated audiences with its powerful sound and visually stunning music video. The fierce choreography and impactful imagery made it a global hit
Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram
BLACKPINK - Kill This Love
A disco-pop anthem that became a global sensation. The music video's vibrant colors, retro aesthetics, and infectious dance moves contributed to its record-breaking success
BTS - Dynamite
Image: BTS’ Instagram
BTS's collaboration with Halsey created a buzz worldwide. The pastel-colored aesthetics, playful choreography, and the charismatic presence of the members contributed to its massive viewership
BTS - Boy With Luv
Image: BTS’ Instagram
BLACKPINK - Boombayah
Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram
The explosive debut with its energetic sound and visually captivating music video. The fierce choreography and the group’s undeniable charisma made it a standout hit
It follows the success of Gangnam Style with its catchy beats and playful charm, showcasing Psy's energetic style in a humorous music video that became a chart-topping hit
PSY - Gentleman
Image: PSY’s Instagram
DNA marked a significant milestone for BTS, showcasing their growth and international appeal. The music video's intricate visuals and symbolic elements added to its allure
BTS - DNA
Image: BTS’ Instagram
The music video’s sleek visuals, intense choreography, and the infusion of EDM elements contributed to its immense popularity
BTS - MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)
Image: BTS’ Instagram
A vibrant and upbeat song with a visually stunning music video. The members’ dynamic performances and the video’s colorful aesthetics charmed fans worldwide
BLACKPINK - As If It’s Your Last
Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram